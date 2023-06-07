TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Wisconsin lands another WPIAL recruit as Pine-Richland lineman Ryan Cory commits

By:
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Six hundred miles separate the University of Wisconsin from Western Pennsylvania, but the Badgers’ football coaches keep attracting WPIAL recruits to Madison.

The latest was Pine-Richland’s Ryan Cory, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman who’ll be a senior in the fall. Cory on Tuesday announced his Wisconsin commitment on Twitter.

He’ll be the third WPIAL recruit in three years to choose Wisconsin, joining Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli in 2022 and Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer this past season. The Badgers are led by second-year coach Luke Fickell, a former Cincinnati coach and Ohio State assistant.

Rivals.com rated Cory as a three-star prospect and ranked him as the state’s 24th-best recruit in the 2024 class. He received more than two dozen Division I offers, including from Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia, along with Miami (Fla.), Stanford, Kansas and others.

Cory was a key part of a Pine-Richland team that celebrated WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles last season. He earned first-team all-conference honors at guard in the Northeast Conference.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More High School Football

Jeannette star from 1930s chosen for new National High School Football Hall of Fame
McKeesport’s Jahmil Perryman scores twice as Pennsylvania wins Big 33 Football Classic
Peters Township’s Brendan McCullough makes key interception in East-West all-star win
Norwin notebook: New football coach fills out staff
Central Catholic linebacker Cole Sullivan commits to Michigan

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter