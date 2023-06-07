Wisconsin lands another WPIAL recruit as Pine-Richland lineman Ryan Cory commits
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 10:34 PM
Six hundred miles separate the University of Wisconsin from Western Pennsylvania, but the Badgers’ football coaches keep attracting WPIAL recruits to Madison.
The latest was Pine-Richland’s Ryan Cory, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman who’ll be a senior in the fall. Cory on Tuesday announced his Wisconsin commitment on Twitter.
He’ll be the third WPIAL recruit in three years to choose Wisconsin, joining Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli in 2022 and Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer this past season. The Badgers are led by second-year coach Luke Fickell, a former Cincinnati coach and Ohio State assistant.
Rivals.com rated Cory as a three-star prospect and ranked him as the state’s 24th-best recruit in the 2024 class. He received more than two dozen Division I offers, including from Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia, along with Miami (Fla.), Stanford, Kansas and others.
Cory was a key part of a Pine-Richland team that celebrated WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles last season. He earned first-team all-conference honors at guard in the Northeast Conference.
