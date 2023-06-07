Wisconsin lands another WPIAL recruit as Pine-Richland lineman Ryan Cory commits

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Pine-Richland offensive lineman Ryan Cory celebrates as the clock ticks down during the Rams’ victory over Cathedral Prep in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Six hundred miles separate the University of Wisconsin from Western Pennsylvania, but the Badgers’ football coaches keep attracting WPIAL recruits to Madison.

The latest was Pine-Richland’s Ryan Cory, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman who’ll be a senior in the fall. Cory on Tuesday announced his Wisconsin commitment on Twitter.

He’ll be the third WPIAL recruit in three years to choose Wisconsin, joining Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli in 2022 and Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer this past season. The Badgers are led by second-year coach Luke Fickell, a former Cincinnati coach and Ohio State assistant.

Rivals.com rated Cory as a three-star prospect and ranked him as the state’s 24th-best recruit in the 2024 class. He received more than two dozen Division I offers, including from Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia, along with Miami (Fla.), Stanford, Kansas and others.

Cory was a key part of a Pine-Richland team that celebrated WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles last season. He earned first-team all-conference honors at guard in the Northeast Conference.

