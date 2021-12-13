With accomplished coach on board, Shady Side Academy girls basketball begins new era

By:

Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 9:18 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review New Shady Side Academy coach Jonna Burke has won 483 career games at Butler and Bethel Park.

When Shady Side Academy was looking to fill its girls basketball coaching vacancy, the school reached out for a big name.

Jonna Burke, who has had a successful career at Butler and Bethel Park, was hired by Shady Side in late September. The former Bethel Park and Pitt player wanted to get back into teaching full time after her children were sufficiently grown.

Bethel Park didn’t have a teaching position available, but Shady Side was looking for both a coach and a physical education teacher. She enters the season with an all-time coaching record of 483-196.

“It’s going well,” Burke said of her early days coaching the Bulldogs. “There have been some bumps in the road, but we’re all still getting to know each other. I’m pleased with their effort and their attitude so far. Those are the things you can build off.”

Shady Side is a 3A school, a class where roster size is sometimes an issue. But Burke has 22 players on the roster.

Expected to either start or see significant playing time are junior forward Cate Sauer, senior forwards Natalie Stevens and CeCe Messner, sophomore guard Caroline Liptak and junior guard Antoinette Fitzgerald.

“I really like her style of coaching,” Messner said. “It’s pretty intense, but I think it will be worth it in the long run.”

Contributions are expected from senior Ion Jackson, sophomore Pauli Johnson, sophomore guard Sydney Birchard, junior Anna Lewis and freshman Cameron Capel.

The girls were 1-10 in last year’s covid-abbreviated season, so the immediate goal is to make some headway in Section 3-3A.

Burke was scheduled to make her Shady Side debut in a tough encounter against last year’s Class 2A state finalist Neshannock.

“That’s a tall task for us, but it will be a gauge as to where we’re at and how far we need to go,” Burke said before the game.

For years, there were very few changes in the Class 6A section alignment at Bethel Park. Now, Burke has to learn a new set of opponents.

“This is kind of all new to me,” Burke said. “There’ll be a lot of film watching. Scouting opponents will be more important than ever. It will take a lot of work to know the other teams and their personnel.”

Also new to the sport is Messner, who earlier won a youth hockey national championship before moving to other sports.

“I play lacrosse, and I wanted to play basketball to stay in shape,” Messner said. “Basketball is really fun. I didn’t know how much fun it would be until I started playing.”

Messner will be playing lacrosse at Columbia University next season.

Assisting Burke will be April Gratton, a former player for Burke at Bethel Park. Traci Neville, long-time Oakland Catholic assistant, also will be on the staff.

Section foes for the Bulldogs will include Avonworth, Brentwood, East Allegheny, Keystone Oaks, South Allegheny and Steel Valley.

Shady Side Academy girls at a glance

Coach: Jonna Burke

Last year’s record: 1-10 overall and in Section 3-3A

Returning starters: Cate Sauer (Jr., F), Natalie Stevens (Sr., F), CeCe Messner (Sr., F), Caroline Liptak (So., G), Antoinette Fitzgerald (Jr., G)

Top newcomers: Ion Jackson (Sr.), Pauli Johnson (So.), Sydney Birchard (Jr. G), Anna Lewis (Jr.), Cameron Capel (Fr.)

Tags: Shady Side Academy