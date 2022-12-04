With an assist from football team, Penn Hills wrestling gets numbers boost

Sunday, December 4, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Dom Frollo looks around the wrestling room at Penn Hills and is happy with an opportunity to mentor young wrestlers.

Thanks to the effort of Penn Hills football coach Charles Morris, the Indians were able to beef their roster up to 17 kids.

“It’s different,” said Frollo, who is a senior that went 15-8 at 145 pounds last season. “We went from a few years ago only having me and one other wrestler to having a full room full of guys. I’ve always wanted to be more of a mentor. With the roster we have, I can actually do some of that.”

Indians coach Jeremy Packer, who was more than appreciative of Morris’ recruiting efforts, wishes he would have had a crystal ball available. If he had known, Packer would have set up the schedule differently.

Before the two-year WPIAL enrollment cycle went into place before this school year, the Penn Hills wrestling coach was looking at low numbers and had the Indians opt out of wrestling a section dual meet schedule.

While many of the new wrestlers are still green, Penn Hills will be able to fill 11 weight classes this season. Packer is impressed this group has been sticking it out.

“We go through this every year,” Packer said. “Guys come out and they don’t make it, but these guys have been sticking around.”

The Indians needed an influx of new blood. Penn Hills’ lone WPIAL qualifier last season — junior Aiden Pham — transferred to Norwin. The Indians have four returning wrestlers in Julian Lavender (133 pounds), Owen Templer (139), Frollo and Devin Bishop (172).

“Dom and Devin wrestled all summer,” Packer said. “Julian is only in his second season, but he’s looked good in the preseason.”

Frollo, who also trains at the Mat Factory, feels like he can identify with the new wrestlers. Frollo started wrestling in eighth grade and missed one season due to injury.

“The hardest part is you are always catching up,” Frollo said. “I’ve never been able to get ahead of other guys. Wrestling is one of the oldest sports, but it keeps evolving. When you start late, it’s a catch-up game.”

In addition to not wrestling a section schedule, Packer switched up the team’s preseason. Penn Hills didn’t go to the Chartiers mega-scrimmage like it usually does. Instead, the Indians went to a clinic run by Te’Shan Campbell.

Campbell, who became Penn Hills’ last WPIAL and PIAA champion when he won at 170 pounds in 2015, is now a volunteer assistant coach at Michigan State. Campbell started his collegiate career at Pitt before transferring to Ohio State.

“It was nice, before Te’Shan, Penn Hills’ last WPIAL champion was from the ‘90s,” Packer said. “The kids can’t really identify with those guys, but they are familiar with Te’Shan from when he was wrestling at Ohio State and they could see him on TV.”

What Packer hopes is that with everything coming together, having training partners and kids who are growing together, the program can keep building.

While Penn Hills still doesn’t have anyone to wrestle below 120, the Indians are starting to build their foundation.

“Twelve of the 17 are underclassmen, so we have two years to build the program back up,” Packer said. “If we can keep these guys and keep building, we can opt back into a section schedule.”

Frollo is hoping to grab a spot at WPIALs. He finished one match short of qualifying last season,

“My goal is to make it past sectionals,” Frollo said. “I’m not bad on my feet. It’s on the bottom where I struggle. I get stuck there. I just need to keep going. I work with a lot of college guys (at The Mat Factory).”

