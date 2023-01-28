With county title secured, Franklin Regional senior looks to take next step

By:

Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Andrew Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Gavyn Beck Celebrates victory in the 160-pound final Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Greensburg Salem High School. Andrew Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Gavyn Beck (right) and Latrobe’s Wyatt Schmucker (left) fight for leverage during the 160-pound final Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Greensburg Salem High School. Andrew Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Gavyn Beck (left) reverses position on Latrobe’s Wyatt Schmucker during the 160-pound final Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Greensburg Salem High School. Andrew Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Gavyn Beck takes a shot at Latrobe’s Wyatt Schmucker during the 160-pound final Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament at Greensburg Salem High School. Previous Next

Franklin Regional senior Gavyn Beck knows what he has to do if he wants to achieve his goal this season: work harder.

Beck is fourth in the Trib HSSN individual rankings at 160 pounds in Class 3A behind West Allegheny junior Shawn Taylor, Chartiers Valley senior Dylan Evans and Butler senior Levi Donnell.

Beck (25-5, 81-36) achieved one goal already this season by winning his first Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association title.

“Gavyn is a good kid and a great team leader,” Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe said. “He works hard, and he knows what he has to do to reach his goal.”

Beck said his season is going well. He’s already committed to wrestle at Division II power Pitt-Johnstown.

He said the relationship with his clubs (Mat Factor and Young Guns) made it an easy decision.

“I just love the school,” Beck said. “It’s a perfect fit for me.”

Lebe said it’s a great spot for Beck.

Beck defeated Latrobe senior Wyatt Schmucker, 7-1, in the county finals

“I feel like this season is going pretty good,” Beck said. “I feel I’m accomplishing a lot this season compared to previous seasons. I want to place at the states. That’s my many focus.

“Winning a county title was pretty big because I wanted to win one this season. I hadn’t won it before because I lost to a lot of good kids and I did what I had to do to win it.”

Reaching the level of Taylor and Evans is what’s motivating him now.

“They are at a different level, and that’s the level I’m working towards,” Beck said. “I’m going to work on getting off the bottom against the better wrestlers.”

If there is one wrestler Beck can look up to for inspiration, it’s three-time PIAA and NCAA champion Spencer Lee, a Franklin Regional graduate.

“I always looked up to Spencer and watched how hard he worked,” Beck said. “He’s just amazing, working nonstop.”

Beck met Taylor once this season and dropped a 14-4 decision.

Lebe said he’s confident the Beck will continue to work to get better.

“He has to keep trusting his process,” Lebe said. “He’s committed to having a great senior season. He worked really hard in the offseason, and he’s one our unquestionable leaders on the team.

“Every day he brings energy to the team. He needs to stay focused on putting together another good month. He’s been doing all the right things, and it’s showing on the mat.”

Lebe said Beck has the mindset to becoming better off the bottom.

“Gavyn does really well there,” Lebe said. “The difference is when he’s down, he has to learn to get out against the elite guys in the state.

“He wrestled Taylor earlier this season. Gavyn needs to continue to believe in himself and know he’s capable of wrestling those guys. Shawn and Dylan are two of the best guys not only in the state but the country. Those are the goals he has, and I believe he can compete with them.”

Lebe said Beck can accomplish anything he strives for if he continues to work hard.

“If he does that, there is no reason he’s not right with them at the end of the season,” Lebe said. “I’m confident of that.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional