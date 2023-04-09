With deep group of returning lettermen, Sewickley Academy baseball poised for success

Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted | Dan Donnelly Sewickley Academy’s Nick Straka, left, and Jordan Smith talk with assistant coach Anthony Garofalo last season.

Sewickley Academy’s baseball home opener could not have gone any smoother.

The Panthers socked visiting Bishop Canevin, 10-1, on junior Jordan Smith’s two-hit, complete-game performance.

It proved to be a close game until Sewickley erupted for four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.

“The varsity team is enthusiastic for the 2023 season as we have a strong core of seniors, returning players and new players,” SA coach Andrew Petruska said. “Our defense will be key to this year’s success. There is (still) a lot of work to do, but I am confident and enthusiastic about the season.”

The right-handed Smith struck out five, did not walk a batter and allowed only an unearned run the top of the first inning. He threw 55 strikes on 72 pitches.

“My pitching has been solid,” Smith said. “I’ve been throwing lots of strikes and let my defense handle anything the other team hits. I usually use my fastball to find the zone and get ahead in the count.

“The team’s passion to win this year has been (great), and I can’t ask for anything else. At the end of the day, we are a family and nothing is going to change that.”

Senior shortstop Adin Zorn had a big day offensively against the Crusaders. The Penn State recruit finished with three hits, six RBIs and two runs scored.

“My expectations are to compete for section and WPIAL titles,” Zorn said.

A three-year starter whose freshman season was wiped out by the covid-19 pandemic, Zorn (6-3, 195) was complemented by senior first baseman Nick Madison’s 2-for-4 performance at the plate. Madison knocked in a run and scored once.

The Panthers’ batting order was as follows: Bennett Spencer (2B), Zorn, Smith, Nick Straka (C), Hudson Colletti (CF), Madison, Andrew Colletti (3B), Will Straka (RF), Billy Pietragallo (LF).

Spencer, Nick Straka and Hudson Colletti are seniors. Andrew Colletti and Will Straka are sophomores. Pietragallo is a freshman.

“I would say our hitting is our biggest strength,” Zorn said. “Everyone in the lineup can come through when we need it.”

“Our hitting has been incredible,” Smith said. “The amount of work we have put in as a team really shows what we can do. We have been having a lot of quality at-bats while working the count and finding the right pitch.”

Zorn led the team in 2022 in several offensive categories, including batting average (.617), on-base percentage (.690), slugging percentage (1.106), home runs (3), runs (22), hits (29) and doubles (12).

As a sophomore, he led the team with a .650 batting average, .708 on-base percentage and 1.125 slugging percentage, to go along with 11 doubles, two home runs, 20 runs scored and 26 hits.

Zorn aptly received the team’s Most Outstanding Player award the past two years. He also was named all-section twice.

Sajen Schuchert was the lone senior on last year’s team at SA. He is majoring in law at William & Mary. Schuchert played third base and pitched throughout his career with Sewickley.

The Panthers opened the season with a spring training trip to Myrtle Beach, where they played one game, scrimmaged twice and saw plenty of practice time.

“Our trip was a great experience for our players and myself as a coach,” Petruska said. “Being outside for a full week was amazing and great for every player to get in a lot of different fundamentals. We have (team members) who are going to be playing baseball in college to first-year baseball players.

“The biggest positive down south was the amount of time players got to spend with each other and bond with one another. We did an escape room, swam, had putt-putt and cornhole competitions and watched the World Baseball Classic. All in all, this experience will be something these kids will remember for a lifetime, as I remember mine when playing at Central Catholic in 2004 and 2005.”

Zorn said he had a great experience in Myrtle Beach.

“The trip was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was very beneficial from a baseball standpoint. We were able to practice every day. It also brought everyone together off the field, which I feel is important for success on the field.”

Smith said it was a first-time experience for the Panthers.

“The team has never gone on a spring training trip before and this one was a blast,” he said. “I was beyond impressed with the boys while in Myrtle Beach. We learned a lot about ourselves, and we did great hitting and pitching-wise.”

No less than 10 players are returning lettermen at Sewickley.

“We return team leaders Adin Zorn, Nick Madison, Nick Straka, Bennett Spencer, Hudson Colletti and Jordan Smith,” Petruska said. “Also returning are Nolan Donnelly, Andrew Colletti, Michael Woo and Will Straka, as they will play many roles throughout the season.”

Donnelly is a sophomore pitcher/corner infielder.Woo is a junior outfielder.

New faces at SA include senior utility player Lucas Mendonca, freshman utility player Amare Spencer and Pietragallo.

Eight athletes are listed as pitchers on the Sewickley roster. The early season pitching corps consists of Smith, Zorn, Hudson and Andrew Colletti, Nick and Will Straka, Spencer and sophomore Nolan Donnelly.

“There may be some new faces on the mound as they look to help shut the door on opposing teams,” Petruska said, mentioning the Colletti and the Straka brothers.

Nick Straka is a third-year starter at the catcher position.

“Nick looks to keep the team going behind the plate,” Petruska said. “His leadership will help out all of our pitchers, young and old.”

Straka and Smith had banner seasons in 2022, ranking second and third in most offensive statistics.

Straka won the Coaches Award and was the team’s leading base-stealing threat with 14 stolen bases. He tied with Zorn in the RBI department with 15, and ranked third in batting average (.370), on-base percentage (.500), slugging percentage (.478) and hits (17).

Smith led the club in RBIs with 18 and ranked second in batting average (.489), on-base percentage (.569), slugging percentage (.510) and hits (23). He struck out just twice in 58 plate appearances and, defensively, did not make an error.

Smith also was the team’s workhorse on the mound with 39.1 innings pitched and 20 strikeouts. Smith received the team’s Most Improved Player award.

Sewickley finished as the Section 3-A runner-up last year and was 9-6 overall. The Panthers compiled an 8-2 record in the section, won by Eden Christian at 10-0.

SA started out 3-1, then won five games in a row in April to go to 8-2. The Panthers averaged 6.8 runs per game in the regular season but entered the WPIAL playoffs on a three-game losing streak.

Sewickley split decisions in the playoffs, defeating Avella, 7-4, in the Class A first round before losing to Rochester, 2-0, in the quarterfinals.

SA is a member of Section 3-A this spring along with Bishop Canevin, Carlynton, Clairton, Cornell, Eden Christian and Monessen.

“Even though we have a difference section,” Smith said, “I’m expecting we will be just as good as last year, if not better.”

Not counting pandemic-marred 2020, the Panthers have advanced to the postseason seven times since 2013.

