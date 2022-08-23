With loaded roster, special season could be in store for Mapletown

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mapletown head coach George Messich watches practice on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mapletown. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mapletown players run after practice on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mapletown. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mapletown head coach George Messich watches his team on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Mapletown.

Long-time Mapletown coach George Messich has been coaching football for a little more than four decades, and it’s pretty safe to say he knows a good thing when he sees it.

“Our goal right now is to make the playoffs,” said Messich who is entering his 41st season as the Maples coach. “We’re just excited to have everyone back this year. Our defensive line and all of our linebackers are back.”

Last season, the Maples finished fourth in the Class A Tri-County Conference and made the WPIAL playoffs as the No. 12 seed before falling to No. 5 Rochester, 35-0, in the first round. Instead of waiting, Messich’s team went right back to work preparing for the 2022 season the very next week.

That’s one of the major reasons Messich is excited about this team and this season. He’s returning eight starters on both sides of the ball and will have plenty of depth as Mapletown will roster 32 players this season.

“It’s just a different feeling at practice this year,” Messich said. “My staff is really excited. We really believe that if we stay healthy, we will be in every football game.”

On offense, Messich said he’s going to shift in and out of different schemes. The Maples will attack from the spread formation or just pound away at defenses from the I-formation. Messich has plenty of options.

“We have a bunch of skilled people this year that we haven’t had in a good while,” Messich said.

Taking the lead will be senior quarterback Brody Evans. Evans played running back most of his career and should be considered a threat to tuck and run. Messich likes Evans’ skill set.

“He has been a very, very pleasant surprise this summer when we would go to 7-on-7s,” Messich said.

The Maples return their bell cow from a year ago in senior running back Landan Stevenson.

Stevenson rushed for 1,725 yards and 24 touchdowns and finished the season with a gaudy 7.6 yards per-carry average.

Juniors Evan Griffin, Roger Gradek and sophomore Brock Evans will get the nod at wide receiver.

Messich loves his defense. The Maples will be stout up the middle. Messich will continue with his 40 defense scheme. Seniors Levi Howard, Grant Murin and juniors Isaac Hall and Brayden Licklo will start up front.

At linebacker, last season’s leading tackler, Cohen Stout (130), will look for a repeat performance from his outside linebacker spot. Evans will return to his inside linebacker position, with Stevenson and junior AJ Vanata battling for the other outside linebacker position.

In the secondary, the Maples have two returning starters in Griffin and sophomore Brody Evans at cornerback. Gradek will start at safety.

Messich said the conference will look much different this season. West Greene’s reign could be over as the Pioneers lost some talent to graduation and will be young.

“When I look at our conference, it’s been a long time that the conference looks the way it does,” Messich said. “West Greene had a really great team the last few years. This year, I think there’s four or five teams that can win this conference. I think you’re gonna see good, close football games on Friday night.”

Mapletown

Coach: George Messich

2021 record: 6-5, 4-3 in Class A Tri-County Conference

All-time record: 332-483-39

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 Avella, 7

9.2 Frazier, 7

9.9 at Avella, 7

9.6 at Beth-Center*, 7

9.23 Carmichaels*, 7

9.30 at California*, 7

10.7 at Jefferson-Morgan*, 7

10.14 Bentworth*, 7

10.21 Monessen*, 7

10.28 at West Greene*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Max Vanata*

42-84, 537 yards, 7 TDs

Rushing: Landan Stevenson

228-1,725, 24 TDs

Receiving: Landan Stevenson

17-247, 1 TD

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• The Mapletown offense averaged 26.2 points per game last season.

• The Maples punched their playoff ticket by winning four of their final five games.

• Mapletown’s postseason appearance last season was the first since 2016.

Note: Due to publication scheduling conflicts, previews for Tri-County South teams Bentworth, California and West Greene will appear on Trib HSSN later this week.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.