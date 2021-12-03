With new coach, experienced backcourt, Riverview boys look to climb section ladder

Friday, December 3, 2021 | 6:17 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Riverview’s Micah Black is the team’s top returning scorer.

When Phil McGivney took the reins of the Riverview boys basketball program over the summer, he saw strong potential in a group of players hungry for a turnaround.

The Raiders were 3-12 overall in a truncated 2020-21 season and finished 1-9 in Section 1-2A.

“I came in with a clean slate for the guys where everyone was going to be given a chance, and the guys came in with an open mind in terms of what the coaches’ philosophy was going to be,” said McGivney, an O’Hara Township resident who spent the past four seasons at Keystone Oaks and replaces the retired Paul Sapotichne.

“We obviously had to see what skills the players had. We then shaped things into what we feel is a successful formula. There is a lot of energy, practices are nice and loud, and there is a lot of communication. It’s just a really good group of guys to work with.”

Six seniors were lost from last year’s team, including leading scorer and four-year point guard Gideon Deasy.

A pair of starters return in 5-foot-10 senior guard Micah Black and junior guard Jack Betler on a roster of three seniors, eight juniors and three sophomores.

“It was a pretty smooth transition over the summer,” Black said. “We got right to work in July, and we got into some leagues with good competition. We’ve put in a lot of work, and we can really see the benefits of that now as the season gets close.”

Black was second in scoring average last year at 10.5 points per game and also was second in rebounds at 5.6 per contest.

“Micah is looking very good,” McGivney said. “The one thing about him, which really complements his physical skill, is he is a student of the game. He likes to understand the whys. He’s been a leader for us in terms of setting the tone in practice and getting the guys on the floor ready to go.

“His shot has developed nicely since the summertime. He’s definitely someone who we will continue to count on not only for production, but also from a leadership standpoint.”

Senior Christian McDowell, also a lineman on the Raiders football team, provides a big body in the paint. Fellow senior Dean Cecere also hopes to make an impact. He still is recovering from an injury suffered in football.

Junior Luke Migely, McGivney said, is the leading candidate to be the point guard to start the season.

“Luke has done a really good job in terms of understanding our overall offensive philosophy,” McGivney said. “He gives you 100% on both sides of the floor.”

McGivney said 6-5 junior forward Liam McElligott has strong physical skills and should be a factor in the offense, along with junior Amberson Bauer, a member of the WPIAL champion Riverview cross country team.

“Amberson can really shoot the ball from anywhere on the floor,” McGivney said.

Junior Ben Hower, a transfer from Central Catholic and the starting quarterback for the Raiders this fall, also is expected to contribute.

“There are probably upwards of 10 players who could see the floor in various amounts in varsity games,” McGivney said. “We’re going to play fast, so we’re going to have to have people ready to go. It’s not like we are just going to come down and run our stuff. It’s going to be pressure from the defensive side of the ball and pushing in transition. We will need every player that we can have on that roster.”

In Section 1-2A, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart enters the season as the defending Class 2A state champion.

Springdale, Shenango, Sewickley Academy and South Side will join the Raiders in the section as the WPIAL return to the traditional playoff qualification format after last year’s open tournament.

“With OLSH, we know we’re going to have a great challenge again,” McGivney said. “When you look back at the section last year, there were a lot of competitive teams and competitive games in the section. I think it will be that way this year. We’re going to have to show up and be ready to play every single night because we’re going to get challenged.”

McGivney said he saw some good things and also things his team needs to work on coming out of Monday’s scrimmage at Yough.

The Raiders will have another dress rehearsal Tuesday at home against Leechburg before opening the season Dec. 10-11 at the Plum Tip-Off Tournament.

In addition to Riverview and the host Mustangs, Valley and Ligonier Valley will fill out the field of four teams in action.

“We will probably still be looking at some things throughout the month of December,” McGivney said. “A fast start is obviously something we hope to do, and we want to set a good tone, but I expect us to come out and play hard every game, regardless of the outcomes.”

Riverview boys at a glance

Coach: Paul McGivney

Last year’s record: 3-12 (1-9 Section 1-2A)

Returning starters: Micah Black (Sr., G), Jack Betler (Jr., G)

Top newcomer: Ben Hower (Jr., G)

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

