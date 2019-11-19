With new coach in place, Burrell boys building from ground up

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 | 4:50 PM

There’s nothing like starting with a clean slate.

That’s the situation new Burrell boys basketball coach Mike Fantuzzo is facing as he takes over a program that went 4-8 last season in Section 3-3A, 5-14 overall.

Combine the graduations with several potential returning players who decided not to come out for the team this season and it adds up to starting from the ground floor for the Bucs.

“These kids are here, they’re working hard, and it’s nice because they’re not coming from any system from the past,” Fantuzzo said. “They are learning my system. So it makes it a little easier for them to learn one thing and not changing over between two different systems. They’ve adapted well and they’re coming along well.”

The Burrell roster features two seniors, three juniors and nine sophomores. Overall, it’s certainly one of the youngest teams to take the floor since Burrell High School opened during the 1964-65 school year with no seniors attending.

Fantuzzo has been serving as Ron McNabb’s top assistant at Knoch for five of the last six seasons. He’s is familiar with McNabb’s high level of intensity.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s the best practice coach I’ve ever been around,” Fantuzzo said. “So it’s really helped me on how to structure my practices and he’s given me a lot of great drills to put in, and I played for him and coached for him so we’re on the same page with his intensity and toughness, and that’s what I want to bring here to Burrell.”

That means one of the most interesting days on the schedule will be Jan. 18 when Burrell visits Knoch for a 1:30 p.m. encounter.

One of the few players with any sort of court time returning from last year is senior forward Alex Kotecki.

Said Fantuzzo: “Alex has gotten a lot better for us playing down low. So we’ll be looking at him for some leadership.”

Kotecki is getting accustomed to the new coach.

“It was kind of rough at the beginning,” Kotecki said. “Now it’s a lot easier and he’s taking charge. I hope I can lead and set an example as a senior.”

Sophomore guards Donovan Callahan and Tejean Degore will also take on larger roles, along with Brandon Coury.

Burrell will once again be in Section 3-3A.

“It’s a tough, physical section and we’re instituting our guys to play that way, compete against each other and get better,” Fantuzzo said. “Steel Valley and Shady Side Academy are always good, Deer Lakes had a great season. so we’re coming into a challenge.”

Kotecki enjoys the mix of local schools on the Bucs card, such as Valley and Leechburg.

“I personally don’t know anyone from the other schools,” Kotecki said. “But I’m sure it’s more entertaining to play games closer to Burrell than (those) an hour away.”

Fantuzzo will make his coaching debut against Shaler on Dec. 6 in the Freeport Tip-off Tournament. His assistants will be Brian Misho and Geof Cambal.

