With new team-first focus, Pine-Richland girls lacrosse off to strong start

By:

Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Shannen Drennon’s first goal after moving from an assistant to varsity head coach of the Pine-Richland girls lacrosse team this season was to create a team-centric environment.

She’s been thrilled with how the team has embraced the message, and the results on the field have been superb.

The Rams are undefeated against WPIAL opponents and are 5-2 overall. They’ve won every game against district opponents by double digits.

“I believe this shift to making the focus about the team has really got the season going,” Drennon said. “The whole team is running as a unit, and I think that’s what’s made us successful to this point.”

Drennon moved to Pittsburgh from Rochester, N.Y. and joined the Rams staff last year.

She has coached lacrosse for 10 years, mostly in New York.

“I have to say after moving here to Pittsburgh, the support that the girls get from the community is fantastic,” Drennon said. “They’ve been nothing but great throughout this entire process, and they really want the best for their athletes.”

The Rams have wins over South Fayette, Allderdice, Fox Chapel, Peters Township and Butler. Their only two losses came during a weekend trip to the Rochester area against Spencerport and Penfield Central.

Pine-Richland came extremely close to making the state playoffs last year, losing the WPIAL Class 3A consolation match to Upper St. Clair.

Most of last year’s team returned, including leading scorer Caroline Gentile, who recently scored her 100th career goal.

Other mainstays in the midfield/attack are Madeline Mill, Hannah Young and Lily Hynds. Cate Gentile, Caroline’s younger sister, has contributed right away as a freshman.

The entire defense is intact as well, which includes seniors Mary Wymard, Mary Dzuibek, Emma Westerhoff and sophomore Erica Waite.

Claire Dosch, a sophomore, has taken over in net for graduated Zoe Katres.

Young, Hynds and Wymard are the team captains.

Drennon credited the captains with helping instill the culture as well as her assistant coaches Madison Kurlandski, Kaelin Wakeley and Jeremy Collins.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to my coaching staff,” Drennon said. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing without them. Your coaching staff is super important to developing a culture and helping the girls be successful on and off the field.”

Once the Rams return from spring break, they have a big nonsection match at Upper St. Clair on April 14, which will provide a good litmus test.

Drennon expects her team to be hungry. Not just for the Upper St. Clair game, but for the rest of the season. She is looking forward to seeing continued progression.

“The girls just seem to want it more this year,” Drennon said. “I don’t know if that’s due to the new culture that we’re developing of positivity and focus on the entire team, but the vibe across the practices is just night and day compared to last year. Maybe it’s because it’s my second year, and I’ve been able to get to know the girls more, but it’s a different team this year.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Pine-Richland