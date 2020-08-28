With playmakers back, Freedom has tools to contend in Class 2A

Friday, August 28, 2020 | 11:18 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Freedom quarterback Cole Beck tries to break a tackle during a playoff game against Charleroi last season.

In the first eight years of this past decade, the Freedom football team struggled mightily, going a combined 18-62.

However, the decade finished with a flourish for Freedom. The Bulldogs found their bite by going a combined 19-6.

The bar has been raised for the program to the extent that a 7-0 start and a trip to the Class 2A quarterfinals was a bit of a disappointment to first-year coach Greg Toney.

“When I think of last season, finishing second in the conference and winning a home playoff game, I think we did OK,” he said. “I would have taken it going into the season, with so many new and untested starters on both sides of the ball. However, when you consider that somehow we were able to navigate our way to a 7-0 start, I would say it was a bit disappointing.

“We did not have much depth and had to battle through some injuries. I think our kids left a lot on field in that New Brighton game, and we limped through the last three games of the regular season going 0-3.”

After finishing tied for second in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference, Freedom won a home playoff game for a second straight year with a 21-14 victory over Charleroi before losing to Washington in the second round.

“I feel like our kids played their hearts out against a very talented Washington team and acquitted themselves well, especially on defense,” Toney said. “We just weren’t able to find the end zone that night.”

The Bulldogs are now ready to turn the page on a new season with the hope that the program’s recent success will continue into a new decade.

Hope could turn to reality as Freedom returns nine starters on offense and eight on defense.

“We have a large returning senior class, especially in our skill positions,” Toney said. “We have a couple of key players we have to find replacements for. We also have to get better up front on offense.”

The Bulldogs return the team’s leading passer, rusher and receiver from a year ago.

Senior quarterback Cole Beck threw for 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns. His top target is senior Reiker Welling, who averaged nearly 21 yards per reception. Senior Brett Boyd led the team in rushing and was tied for first in scoring.

“I think our offense is going to be very good this year,” Beck said. “We lost some key seniors last year, but we have a lot of starters coming back.”

Other key returning players are junior Josh Pail and senior Brandon Pratte, adding depth to the Bulldogs running game.

Seniors David Martsolf, James Happ, Ashton Spiegel and Jake Simmons provide size and experience up front for Freedom.

Beck knows it won’t be easy, but believes he and his teammates know what it takes to succeed.

“The key to our season will be staying focused,” Beck said. “We have a tough schedule, and we need to just take it one game at a time.”

Six of the eight teams in the new look MAC were playoff teams last fall.

“Would have to say Beaver Falls dropping down is the frontrunner,” Toney said. “Neshannock, Riverside, New Brighton and newcomer Laurel should all be in the hunt. I would look for an improved Mohawk team and Ellwood City to also be on the rise.

“If we can stay healthy, our expectations are to compete for top end of the conference.”

Schedule

Coach: Greg Toney

2019 record: 8-4, 5-2 in Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference

All-time record: 417-534-54

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, New Brighton*, 7:30

9.18, at Riverside*, 7

9.25, Neshannock*, 7:30

10.3, at Laurel*, 7

10.10, Ellwood City*, 7

10.16, Beaver Falls*, 7:30

10.23, at Mohawk*, 7

* Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Cole Beck

71-146, 1,167 yards, 15 TDs

Rushing: Brett Boyd

140-659 yards, 7 TDs

Receiving: Reiker Welling

27-563 yards, 7 TDs

Fast Facts

• Freedom has qualified for the WPIAL playoffs four straight years. That may not seem like much, but the Bulldogs had only played in the postseason three other times in the first 16 years of the century.

• Greg Toney begins his second full season as Bulldogs head coach after years as an assistant at Hopewell.

• Freedom has been fantastic at home. They have not lost at Bulldogs Stadium since 2017 and are a perfect 12-0 at home the last two years.

• The perfect record at home has also included the program’s first two home playoffs wins with victories over Avonworth in 2018 and Charleroi in 2019.

