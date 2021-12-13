With smaller roster, Penn Hills bowling team focused on development

Angela Hepler never envisioned being the head coach of the Penn Hills bowling team. But when the Indians didn’t have anyone else interested in coaching the program, Hepler stepped in so her son, Nick, would have an opportunity to bowl for the high school like his sister did.

Penn Hills won’t have a deep roster for this season.

The Indians have three boys and two girls out for the team this year. While a smaller roster will limit Penn Hills’ ability to win team matches, there will be opportunities for the individual bowlers.

“We have a variety of experience. We have a couple of bowlers who have been bowling since they were young,” Hepler said. “We also have a couple of bowlers who have only been doing it for a couple years. It’s going to be a work in progress. With the amount of bowlers we have, we may not win many matches. Hopefully, they do well individually and can make it to regionals.”

The boys team will be led by Josh Garland along with Nick Hepler. The Indians lost two bowlers who competed in the WPIBL championships last season — David Lubawski and Ethan Grainy — to graduation.

Angela Hepler expects Garland to be a leader this season.

“He’s consistent,” she said. “He’s a good spare shooter. He’s on the quiet side. I’m hoping to see him keep the team morale up, and I think he’ll be good in crunch time.”

On the girls’ side, Olivia Grainey will be counted on to have a strong season. All three of Penn Hills’ WPIBL qualifiers from last season — Tayler Parco, Irlynn Richardson and Ashley Hepler — graduated.

Hepler hopes to see gradual improvement as this season goes along.

The Indians’ small team is focused on personal development and building relationships.

“Olivia, Josh and Nick have bowled together for a number of years,” Hepler said. “Their morale will be up knowing there is not a lot riding on them to win a match. I think they can focus on having a good time and doing the best for themselves.”

