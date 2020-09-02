With Teddy Ruffner in backfield, Mars targets postseason success

In 2005, Mars finished with a 5-5 record after a Class AA first-round playoff loss to Burrell.

That was the last time the Fightin’ Planets had a non-winning season.

Lately, however, Mars has mastered regular season success, but the Planets aren’t aligning come playoff time.

From 2006-15, Mars was able to win at least one postseason game in every year but one — 2011, when it dropped a Class AAA opening-round game to West Mifflin.

The Fightin’ Planets are 0-4 in opening-round games since 2015, including a 47-6 thumping at the hands of Peters Township in the Class 5A first round last year that ended their season at 6-5.

“This year, we have to right this ship, and this team has the determination to change this attitude,” Mars coach Scott Heinauer said. “The seniors we have this year have the attitude to win and finish strong. They know what it takes to finish games. They have been waiting for their chance, and now is their time to take control of this team.”

When you think of Mars football, you think of a successful ground game led by outstanding running backs.

This year should be no different with the return of senior Teddy Ruffner, who gained 1,919 yards on 263 carries last fall for an impressive average of 7.3 yards per tote. He also led the team in scoring with 26 touchdowns.

“He has gotten bigger, stronger and faster than last year,” Heinauer said. “He will have to be the guy who we will depend on as our leader of our football team. He is every bit as good as the players that we have had in the past. It’s up to this team to make sure he gets more than just seven games. The team will go as far as Teddy will take us.”

Ruffner is honored to be the current Mars running back on a long list of wing-T offensive standouts.

“It definitely feels good to be mentioned along with the great running backs that have come through the program,” Ruffner said. “It’s just been a constant line of guys having great careers, and I wanted to continue that legacy.

“I watched all the other guys growing up, and I wanted to be just like them and I push myself to hold up the standard that’s been set here.”

As good as he is with the ball in his hands, Heinauer believes Ruffner might be better at tackling the opposing ball carrier from his linebacker position.

Junior quarterback Quinn Fuller returns for his third year starting under center. Fuller threw for 515 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

Also back for the Fightin’ Planets are senior all-conference linebacker Ben Chizmar, senior all-conference lineman Chase Nesselroad, senior defensive back Anthony Vargo and junior lineman Remy Crofutt, who started as a freshman but missed all of last year with an injury.

With only four starters back on both sides of the ball, experience is a big concern for Heinauer headed into the 2020 campaign.

“We need more experience to help our kids learn the plays and defenses better,” he said.

While Mars is dropping into a new class and a new conference, there is some familiarity for them in the new 4A Greater Allegheny Conference.

Armstrong and Hampton also made the drop after two years in the Class 5A Northern Conference, plus the Planets are reunited with old rivals such as Highlands and Knoch.

“It’s nice to see some local rivals back,” Heinauer said. “It should make for some great games this season. (We’re) looking forward to playing some backyard games again. No easy games.”

Just making the playoffs though isn’t good enough for these Planets.

“I expect a big year for us in 4A,” Ruffner said. “We’ve been knocked out in the first round my whole high school career, so we really want to go farther this year. I think we are as talented this year as we’ve been the last few years.

“Our goal is the same as always, compete for first (place) in our section and make a run in the playoffs.”

Schedule

Coach: Scott Heinauer

2019 record: 6-5, 4-3 in Class 5A Northern Conference

All-time record: 420-515-32

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, Hampton*, 7

9.18, at Highlands*, 7

9.25, Plum*, 7

10.2, at Armstrong*, 7

10.9, at Knoch*, 7

10.16, Greensburg Salem*, 7

10.23, at Indiana*, 7

*Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Quinn Fuller

28-65, 515 yards, 5 TDs

Rushing: Teddy Ruffner

263-1,919 yards, 26 TDs

Receiving: Mitchell Wright*

6-138 yards, 2 TDs

*Graduated

Fast facts

• The last time Mars did not qualify for the WPIAL playoffs was also the last time they finished with a losing record. Mars lost to Mohawk, 14-7, in the final week of the 2004 regular season in a win-to-get-in Class AA Tri-County North Conference game.

• Teddy Ruffner enters the season with 2,898 rushing yards for his career. If he stays healthy, he’ll pass the likes of recent Mars rushing standouts Isaiah Johnson, Garrett Reinke and Josh Schulteis. If Ruffner runs for more than 1,100 yards, he will join Billy Bair (4,702 yards from 2004-07) and Austin Miele (4,168 yards from 2008-10) as Fighting Planets backs to rush for more than 4,000 career yards.

• Scott Heinauer begins his 29th season as coach at Mars. He is also the school’s athletic director and is the winningest high school football coach in Butler County history. He is knocking on the door of 200 career wins as he enters the season with a record of 195-108.

• Twenty-four years ago, Mars played in its first WPIAL football title game and lost to Aliquippa, 26-16, in the 1996 Class AA title game at Three Rivers Stadium. Six years later, the Fightin’ Planets played in their most recent district championship game, a 20-6 loss to Seton LaSalle in the 2002 Class AA finals.

