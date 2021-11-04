With trade deadline in rear view, Chick’s Picks makes 1st-round football playoff predictions

Thursday, November 4, 2021 | 3:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny head coach Art Walker Jr. paces the sideline during a game against Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

Welcome to Week 10.

The days leading up to the trade deadline are always a frantic time for high school football prognosticators throughout the country. Though Chick’s Picks has felt secure in her spot as top prognosticator at the TribLive High School Sports Network, one never knows what kind of deals agents could be cooking up behind the scenes.

As the 4 p.m. deadline approached Tuesday, Chick’s Picks could not help but wonder if she had done all of the right things this season to secure her spot. Were her correct pick percentages higher or lower than normal? Did she insult or criticize The Boss more or less than usual? What if she was traded to a cold-weather climate? Neither Chick’s Picks, nor her crystal ball, would fare well in that environment.

Fortunately, 4 p.m. came and went without incident. A relieved Chick’s Picks decided this was the perfect start to November — national gratitude month — and remembered how thankful she is to have been able to prognosticate for The Boss for yet another season.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 47-13 (78%) record, bringing her season total to 458-148 (76%). Here are this week’s big games:

WPIAL CLASS 6A

No. 5 Canon-McMillan Big Macs (4-6) at No. 4 North Allegheny Tigers (6-4)

North Allegheny plays host to familiar foe Canon-McMillan in Class 6A quarterfinal action Friday night. The Tigers closed out regular season play with a loss to Seneca Valley, 17-12. The Big Macs dropped their fourth straight after falling to Central Catholic, 54-14. Logan Kushner leads the Tigers, passing for 968 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. The Big Macs will rely on the arm of Mike Evans, who has thrown for 1,383 yards and 12 touchdowns. Ryan Angott leads the Canon-Mac ground attack with 780 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The Tigers are scoring one touchdown per game more than the Big Macs. When these two met just a few short weeks ago in conference play, North Allegheny topped Canon-Mac, 36-14. Chick’s Picks predicts the Tigers put an end to the Big Macs’ season this time around…North Allegheny over Canon-McMillan.

WPIAL CLASS 5A

No. 12 Franklin Regional Panthers (3-7) at No. 5 Penn Hills Indians (6-3)

The Panthers start the postseason on the road when they take on the Indians in a Class 5A first-round matchup Friday night. Last week, Franklin Regional wrapped up the regular season on a low note after being dealt a 56-9 loss by Gateway. Penn Hills picked up its sixth win, 42-22 over Kiski Area. Quarterback Connor Donnelly captains the Panthers offense, throwing for 822 yards and seven touchdowns this season. The Indians boast dual-threat quarterback Julian Duggar, who has racked up 1,209 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, along with a team-high 423 rushing yards and seven scores. Penn Hills’ only losses this season have been to Central Catholic (6A), and Class 5A contenders Gateway and Pine-Richland. Franklin Regional has been outscored by its opponents this season, 219-289. Chick’s Picks predicts the Indians will punch their ticket to the quarterfinals with a victory in this one…Penn Hills over Franklin Regional.

WPIAL CLASS 4A

No. 9 New Castle Red Hurricanes (6-4) at No. 8 Highlands Golden Rams (7-3)

Highlands hosts New Castle in a Class 4A first-round showdown Friday night. The Golden Rams are coming off of a 33-13 victory over Knoch to end regular season play last week, while the Red Hurricanes were routed by Aliquippa, 63-6. Highlands will look to slow down New Castle dual-threat quarterback Christopher Hood, who has thrown for 883 yards and rushed for a team-best 646 yards and nine touchdowns. The Golden Rams’ high-powered offense is led by 1,000-yard passer Chandler Thimmons. Running back Luke Bombalski ranks among the best in the WPIAL this season with his 1,226 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Highlands is averaging 30.2 points per game. The Red Hurricanes are allowing 25.2 points per game — nearly 10 points per game more than the Golden Rams. Chick’s Picks predicts the Red Hurricanes will not have what it takes to slow down the potent offense of the Golden Rams…Highlands over New Castle.

WPIAL CLASS 3A

No. 11 Burrell Buccaneers (3-7) at No. 6 Mt. Pleasant Vikings (5-4)

The Buccaneers hit the road to take on the Vikings in a Class 3A first-round clash Friday night. Burrell closed out conference play with a 19-14 victory over Valley last week, while Mt. Pleasant fell to South Allegheny, 21-7. The Buccaneers boast one of the WPIAL’s top running backs in Caden DiCaprio, who has rushed for 1,286 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season. Robbie LaBuda and Aaron Alakson have combined for 1,270 rushing yards for the Vikings, and found paydirt 17 times on the year. Burrell’s opponents have doubled up on the Bucs, outscoring them 354-158. When these two met in Week Zero, Mt. Pleasant routed Burrell, 40-7. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Buccaneers will start and end their season with losses to the Vikings…Mt. Pleasant over Burrell.

WPIAL CLASS 2A

No. 9 Ligonier Valley Rams (8-2) at No. 8 South Side Rams (7-3)

Ligonier Valley makes the long trek to South Side in a Class 2A first-round battle between two Rams Friday night. Last week, Ligonier valley finished its regular season with a 48-22 victory over Apollo-Ridge, while South Side topped Western Beaver, 27-7. Broderick Schreyer and Haden Sierocky have both spent time at quarterback for Ligonier Valley this season, combining for 1,062 yards and 16 touchdowns. Nick Beitel leads Ligonier Valley in rushing with 813 yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Brody Almashy leads South Side’s balanced offensive attack, throwing for 508 yards and four scores. Parker Statler has racked up 721 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for South Side. Ligonier Valley is averaging 31.3 points per game — nearly one touchdown more per game than South Side. Chick’s Picks predicts that Ligonier Valley will advance to the quarterfinals in this…its first playoff appearance since returning to the WPIAL…Ligonier Valley over South Side.

WPIAL CLASS A

No. 11 Shenango Wildcats (3-6) at No. 6 Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (8-2)

The Mighty Mikes welcome the Wildcats for a Class A first-round faceoff Friday night. Carmichaels knocked off Jefferson-Morgan to wrap up conference play last week, 40-6, while Shenango fell to Union, 16-6. This marked the second straight loss for the Wildcats after losing to Rochester in Week 8. Dual-threat quarterback Trenton Carter leads the Mighty Mikes, throwing for 1,149 yards and 16 touchdowns, and rushing for another 1,213 yards and 20 scores. The Wildcats rely on the running game, with CJ Miller and Hunter Lively combining for 1,240 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Shenango has been outscored by its opponents, 156-198. Carmichaels’ potent offense ranks atop Class A, averaging 40 points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Mighty Mikes punch their ticket to the quarterfinals with a victory over the Wildcats in this one…Carmichaels over Shenango.

Here’s a look at the rest of this week’s games:

WPIAL CLASS 5A

First round

Upper St. Clair over Fox Chapel

Woodland Hills over Bethel Park

North Hills over Peters Township

WPIAL CLASS 4A

First round

Thomas Jefferson over Indiana

Armstrong over Montour

Hampton over Plum

Beaver over Laurel Highlands

WPIAL CLASS 3A

First round

Freeport over Ambridge

East Allegheny over Southmoreland

Keystone Oaks over South Allegheny

WPIAL CLASS 2A

First round

Steel Valley over Beth-Center

Serra Catholic over Neshannock

Chartiers-Houston over Mohawk

Washington over New Brighton

Laurel over McGuffey

Beaver Falls over Western Beaver

Sto-Rox over Shady Side Academy

WPIAL CLASS A

First round

Rochester over Mapletown

Cornell over Monessen

Bishop Canevin over Burgettstown

Leechburg over California

Greensburg Central Catholic over OLSH

West Greene over Springdale

PIAA regional semifinals

Cathedral Prep over Brashear

University Prep over DuBois

Westinghouse over Chestnut Ridge

