With WPIAL playoffs on horizon, volleyball coaches association releases final boys rankings

Monday, May 8, 2023 | 10:49 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Elijah Hill scores between Seton LaSalle’s Justin Savko and Luke Masua on Monday, May 1, 2023, at South Fayette High School.

The final week of the WPIAL boys volleyball regular season is here as teams fight for the few remaining openings to both the Class 3A and Class 2A playoffs.

With that, the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its final top-10 polls and players of the week for the 2023 season Monday morning.

Shaler in Class 3A and Latrobe in Class 2A finish at the top of their respective rankings.

Penn-Trafford, undefeated in Section 2 of Class 3A at 8-0, moved up to No. 2 this week, bumping North Allegheny down to No. 3. The Warriors swept Central Catholic and Penn Hills in section play last week and also scored a 3-0 win over Class 2A No. 2 Seton LaSalle.

The rest of the Class 3A rankings include Section 1 leader Canon-McMillan at No. 4 followed by Seneca Valley, Norwin, Hempfield, Butler, Upper St. Clair and Moon.

Mars made the biggest jump in either poll this week. The Planets moved up two spots to No. 3 after sweeping past No. 4 North Catholic in nonsection play, topping Section 2 foe Deer Lakes, 3-1, and edging Latrobe in a 3-2 section thriller.

Mars enters the week leading Section 2 at 7-1, while Latrobe is a half-game back at 6-1.

Hopewell defeated Ambridge, 3-1, in a top-10 clash of section rivals, and the Vikings moved up one spot to No. 5.

The rest of the Class 2A top 10 has Montour at No. 6, followed by South Fayette, Ambridge, Gateway and Thomas Jefferson.

The WPIAL playoffs are almost set. Eleven of at least 12 Class 3A teams have clinched, while 10 of at least 12 have done the same in Class 2A.

Section play is to conclude Thursday.

The WPIAL boys volleyball committee will meet Friday to set the Class 3A and Class 2A pairings and then release the brackets.

The WPIAL Class 3A and Class 2A tournaments could begin as early as May 15.

Each of the 39 head coaches had the opportunity to vote for the top-10 team rankings throughout the season.

The players of the week in each classification are selected by the association based on coaches nominations.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top-10 Polls – Week 8 (Final)

Class 3A

1. Shaler (last week: 1)

2. Penn-Trafford (3)

3. North Allegheny (2)

4. Canon-McMillan (4)

5. Seneca Valley (6)

6. Norwin (5)

7. Hempfield (7)

8. Butler (8)

9. Upper St Clair (9)

10. Moon (10)

Class 3A Players of the Week

Ben Fincham, senior, middle hitter, Canon-McMillan

Charlie Basil, junior, outside hitter, Moon

Will Hahn, junior, libero, North Allegheny

Tate Helms, junior, opposite, Central Catholic

Class 2A

1. Latrobe (last week: 1)

2. Seton LaSalle (2)

3. Mars (5)

4. North Catholic (3)

5. Hopewell (6)

6. Montour (7)

7. South Fayette (8)

8. Ambridge (4)

9. Gateway (9)

10. Thomas Jefferson (10)

Class 2A Players of the Week

Chris Boback, senior, opposite, Thomas Jefferson

Luke Masua, senior, right side, Seton LaSalle

Nick Westfall, senior, middle hitter, South Fayette

Drew Palmer, sophomore, outside hitter, North Catholic

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ambridge, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Gateway, Hempfield, Hopewell, Latrobe, Mars, Montour, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Shaler, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair