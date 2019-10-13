Woodland Hills junior Peyton Pinkney adds Robert Morris offer

Woodland Hills junior Peyton Pinkney has two hometown basketball offers now that Robert Morris has joined her scholarship list.

The 5-foot-10 forward announced a Colonials offer this week.

Pinkney received a Duquesne offer Oct. 2 as the two schools compete for WPIAL recruits.

She earned first-team all-section honors last winter when Woodland Hills went 12-11 and reached the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

