Woodland Hills junior Peyton Pinkney adds Robert Morris offer

Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 1:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney defends Penn Hills’ Adia Brisker during their game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Woodland Hills.

Woodland Hills junior Peyton Pinkney has two hometown basketball offers now that Robert Morris has joined her scholarship list.

The 5-foot-10 forward announced a Colonials offer this week.

Pinkney received a Duquesne offer Oct. 2 as the two schools compete for WPIAL recruits.

She earned first-team all-section honors last winter when Woodland Hills went 12-11 and reached the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

