Woodland Hills junior Peyton Pinkney adds Robert Morris offer
By:
Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 1:47 PM
Woodland Hills junior Peyton Pinkney has two hometown basketball offers now that Robert Morris has joined her scholarship list.
The 5-foot-10 forward announced a Colonials offer this week.
Pinkney received a Duquesne offer Oct. 2 as the two schools compete for WPIAL recruits.
She earned first-team all-section honors last winter when Woodland Hills went 12-11 and reached the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
@WPABruinsAAU 2021 F Peyton Pinkney picks up an offer from @RMUWBasketball - Congratulations @PeyPeyPinkney #BruinsNation #WhoDoYouPlayFor pic.twitter.com/YpjK1s45T3— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) October 9, 2019
Congratulations Peyton Pinkney on picking up another D1 offer! #ladywolverines ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/HILtZpkJiX— WHgirlsbasketball (@WHgirlsbasketb1) October 2, 2019
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Woodland Hills