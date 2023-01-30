Woodland Hills’ Miles Sanders extends Super Bowl streak for Big 33 Football Classic

By:

Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 6:32 PM

The Big 33 Football Classic’s Super Bowl streak lives on, thanks to a former WPIAL star.

Woodland Hills’ Miles Sanders, who played in the high school all-star game in 2016, is headed to Super Bowl LVII next month with the Philadelphia Eagles. Every Super Bowl has included at least one Big 33 alumni, a streak Sanders now continues.

The Eagles running back scored twice in Sunday’s 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The Super Bowl is Feb. 12 in Arizona.

According to Big 33 records, the streak started when Philadelphia native Herb Adderley played for the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I and II. Adderley played in the first Big 33 game in 1957.

In the years since, the game’s alumni list grew to include Joe Namath, Tony Dorsett, Joe Montana, Ben Roethlisberger, Darrelle Revis and many other Super Bowl players.

Sanders, a fourth-year NFL running back, earned Big 33 team MVP honors in 2016. The Woodland Hills star scored three times as Pennsylvania defeated Maryland, 26-14, at Hersheypark Stadium.

He reached the end zone that day on a 21-yard catch and runs of 5 and 19 yards.

However, Sanders won’t be the only former Big 33 player in this year’s Super Bowl.

The all-star game’s streak was safe entering Sunday since all four remaining NFL teams had at least one Big 33 alumnus on their roster. The 49ers had three: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould and Tyler Kroft.

Among the remaining AFC teams, Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd of Clairton played in the 2013 Big 33 game. Boyd helped extend the streak last season when the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs players Frank Clark and Chad Henne are Big 33 alumni, as well.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Woodland Hills