Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney commits to Eastern Michigan basketball

By:

Saturday, May 2, 2020 | 7:12 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney celebrates during the Wolverines 55-53 overtime victory over Oakland Catholic Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Oakland Catholic High School.

Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney, who earned all-state girls basketball honors this season, committed Saturday to Eastern Michigan.

The 6-foot forward averaged 13.7 points for the Wolverines (20-6), who reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals and the PIAA second round. She was named second-team all-state.

Pinkney listed offers from Duquesne, Robert Morris, St. Joseph’s and Youngstown State.

Tags: Woodland Hills