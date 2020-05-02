Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney commits to Eastern Michigan basketball

By:
Saturday, May 2, 2020 | 7:12 PM

Woodland Hills’ Peyton Pinkney, who earned all-state girls basketball honors this season, committed Saturday to Eastern Michigan.

The 6-foot forward averaged 13.7 points for the Wolverines (20-6), who reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals and the PIAA second round. She was named second-team all-state.

Pinkney listed offers from Duquesne, Robert Morris, St. Joseph’s and Youngstown State.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

