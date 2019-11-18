WPIAL 5A and 2A football finals along with PIAA quarters on Trib HSSN

Sunday, November 17, 2019 | 10:06 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Derrick Davis attempts to avoid McKeesport’s Aiden Smith (12) in the WPIAL Class 5A football semifinal Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Offutt Field in Greensburg.

The Highway to Heinz is over and the high school football fans’ focus is now on the Route to Norwin and the Road to Hershey this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Our exclusive coverage of the district football playoffs concludes with audio coverage of the 5A and 2A WPIAL championship games Saturday.

Trib HSSN also has audio broadcasts from the PIAA Class 4A and Class 3A quarterfinals Friday.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday here on Trib HSSN.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Rebel Yell Podcast – Highlights and results from Saturday’s WPIAL football championship games and PIAA first round

Monday, Nov. 18

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Carlow Sports Talk at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of PIAA quarterfinals games

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 20

No broadcasts

Thursday, Nov. 21

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of WPIAL Class 5A and 2A football Championship Saturday games

Friday, Nov. 22

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 4A Quarterfinals: Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 3A Quarterfinals: Sharon vs. Bald Eagle at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

Saturday, Nov. 23

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 5A Championship Game: Peters Township vs. Gateway at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football Playoffs – Class 2A Championship Game: Washington vs. Avonworth at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-FM 95.3

Sunday, Nov. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast – Highlights and results from Saturday’s WPIAL football championship games and PIAA Quarterfinals

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

