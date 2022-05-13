WPIAL announces 2022 baseball playoff brackets

Friday, May 13, 2022 | 2:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Nick Walker rounds the bases on a 3-run triple against Quaker Valley on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Burkett Field in Robinson.

Montour hasn’t won a WPIAL baseball title in 50 years, but the Spartans will start this year’s playoffs as the favorites in Class 4A.

They were among six teams that earned No. 1 seeds Friday when the WPIAL revealed the playoff brackets on TribLive HSSN. The other top seeds went to Mt. Lebanon in 6A, Peters Township in 5A, Hopewell in 3A, Serra Catholic in 2A and Eden Christian in A.

Among the six, only Hopewell is a defending champion.

The playoffs start with one preliminary-round game Monday. First-round games are Tuesday and Wednesday. The finals are May 31-June 1 at Wild Things Park in Washington.

Class 6A

Wednesday’s games

No. 1 Mt. Lebanon – bye

No. 8 Seneca Valley at No. 9 Hempfield at Plum, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Norwin – bye

No. 5 Central Catholic – bye

No. 2 North Allegheny – bye

No. 7 Upper St. Clair – bye

No. 3 Pine-Richland – bye

No. 6 Butler – bye

Class 5A

Monday’s game

No. 16 Connellsville vs. No. 17 McKeesport at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

No. 1 Peters Township vs. Connellsville/McKeesport winner at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 9 Hampton at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Mars vs. No. 13 Chartiers Valley at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Latrobe vs. No. 12 Thomas Jefferson at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Bethel Park vs. No. 15 Gateway at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.

No. 7 South Fayette vs. No. 10 Franklin Regional at Burkett Park, 7 p.m.

No. 3 West Allegheny vs. No. 14 Fox Chapel at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Shaler vs. No. 11 Plum at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s games

No. 1 Montour – bye

No. 8 Highlands vs. No. 9 Quaker Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Laurel Highlands – bye

No. 5 Beaver vs. No. 12 Elizabeth Forward at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

No. 2 West Mifflin – bye

No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Blackhawk at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

No. 3 North Catholic – bye

No. 6 Knoch vs. No. 11 Uniontown at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s games

No. 1 Hopewell vs. No. 16 South Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Deer Lakes vs. No. 9 McGuffey at Peterswood Park, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Mohawk vs. No. 13 Keystone Oaks at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Yough vs. No. 12 Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

No. 2 South Park vs. No. 15 Waynesburg at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.

No. 7 New Brighton vs. No. 10 Derry at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Avonworth vs. No. 14 Southmoreland at Highlands, 7 p.m.

No. 6 East Allegheny vs. No. 11 Ellwood City at Highlands, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s games

No. 1 Serra Catholic vs. No. 16 Beth-Center at Latrobe, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Laurel vs. No. 9 Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Carmichaels vs. No. 13 Apollo-Ridge at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Riverside vs. No. 12 Chartiers-Houston at Plum, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 15 Northgate at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.

No. 7 Neshannock vs. No. 10 Bentworth at Chippewa Park, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Shenango vs. No. 14 Fort Cherry at Chippewa Park, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Burgettstown vs. No. 11 California at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s games

No. 1 Eden Christian – bye

No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 9 Leechburg at Plum, 4 p.m.

No. 4 West Greene vs. No. 13 Western Beaver at Peterswood Park, 7 p.m.

No. 5 OLSH vs. No. 12 Jefferson-Morgan at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Union – bye

No. 7 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 10 Riverview at Shaler, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Rochester – bye

No. 6 Sewickley Academy vs. No. 11 Avella at Beaver, 4 p.m.

