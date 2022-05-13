WPIAL announces 2022 baseball playoff brackets
Friday, May 13, 2022 | 2:47 PM
Montour hasn’t won a WPIAL baseball title in 50 years, but the Spartans will start this year’s playoffs as the favorites in Class 4A.
They were among six teams that earned No. 1 seeds Friday when the WPIAL revealed the playoff brackets on TribLive HSSN. The other top seeds went to Mt. Lebanon in 6A, Peters Township in 5A, Hopewell in 3A, Serra Catholic in 2A and Eden Christian in A.
Among the six, only Hopewell is a defending champion.
The playoffs start with one preliminary-round game Monday. First-round games are Tuesday and Wednesday. The finals are May 31-June 1 at Wild Things Park in Washington.
Wednesday’s games
No. 1 Mt. Lebanon – bye
No. 8 Seneca Valley at No. 9 Hempfield at Plum, 5 p.m.
No. 4 Norwin – bye
No. 5 Central Catholic – bye
No. 2 North Allegheny – bye
No. 7 Upper St. Clair – bye
No. 3 Pine-Richland – bye
No. 6 Butler – bye
Monday’s game
No. 16 Connellsville vs. No. 17 McKeesport at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
No. 1 Peters Township vs. Connellsville/McKeesport winner at Washington & Jefferson, 7 p.m.
No. 8 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 9 Hampton at West Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Mars vs. No. 13 Chartiers Valley at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Latrobe vs. No. 12 Thomas Jefferson at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Bethel Park vs. No. 15 Gateway at Burkett Park, 2 p.m.
No. 7 South Fayette vs. No. 10 Franklin Regional at Burkett Park, 7 p.m.
No. 3 West Allegheny vs. No. 14 Fox Chapel at Burkett Park, 4:30 p.m.
No. 6 Shaler vs. No. 11 Plum at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
No. 1 Montour – bye
No. 8 Highlands vs. No. 9 Quaker Valley at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Laurel Highlands – bye
No. 5 Beaver vs. No. 12 Elizabeth Forward at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
No. 2 West Mifflin – bye
No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 10 Blackhawk at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 3 North Catholic – bye
No. 6 Knoch vs. No. 11 Uniontown at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
No. 1 Hopewell vs. No. 16 South Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
No. 8 Deer Lakes vs. No. 9 McGuffey at Peterswood Park, 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Mohawk vs. No. 13 Keystone Oaks at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Yough vs. No. 12 Mt. Pleasant at Hempfield, 2 p.m.
No. 2 South Park vs. No. 15 Waynesburg at West Mifflin, 2 p.m.
No. 7 New Brighton vs. No. 10 Derry at Highlands, 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Avonworth vs. No. 14 Southmoreland at Highlands, 7 p.m.
No. 6 East Allegheny vs. No. 11 Ellwood City at Highlands, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
No. 1 Serra Catholic vs. No. 16 Beth-Center at Latrobe, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Laurel vs. No. 9 Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.
No. 4 Carmichaels vs. No. 13 Apollo-Ridge at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Riverside vs. No. 12 Chartiers-Houston at Plum, 6:30 p.m.
No. 2 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 15 Northgate at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.
No. 7 Neshannock vs. No. 10 Bentworth at Chippewa Park, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Shenango vs. No. 14 Fort Cherry at Chippewa Park, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Burgettstown vs. No. 11 California at Washington & Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
No. 1 Eden Christian – bye
No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic vs. No. 9 Leechburg at Plum, 4 p.m.
No. 4 West Greene vs. No. 13 Western Beaver at Peterswood Park, 7 p.m.
No. 5 OLSH vs. No. 12 Jefferson-Morgan at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.
No. 2 Union – bye
No. 7 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 10 Riverview at Shaler, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Rochester – bye
No. 6 Sewickley Academy vs. No. 11 Avella at Beaver, 4 p.m.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
