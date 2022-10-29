WPIAL announces 2022 football playoff pairings
By:
Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 2:43 PM
Defending WPIAL champions Aliquippa and Bishop Canevin were among the six teams that earned No. 1 seeds for the upcoming football playoffs when brackets were revealed online Saturday on TribLive HSSN.
Aliquippa is the defending Class 4A champion and Canevin is trying to repeat in Class A.
The other top seeds went to North Allegheny in Class 6A, Bethel Park in 5A, Belle Vernon in 3A and Steel Valley in 2A.
The championship games for Class 6A and 5A are Saturday, Nov. 19 at Norwin. The four smaller classifications are at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25.
All six championship games will be streamed live on TribLive HSSN.
Check out complete WPIAL playoff brackets here.
Also watch an archived broadcast of the WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show here.
Here’s a look at the schedule for the opening rounds:
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Nov. 11 schedule
Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
North Hills (3-7) at Bethel Park (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (8-2) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-4) at Pine-Richland (7-3), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (5-5) at Franklin Regional (6-3), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Hampton (5-5) at Montour (6-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (4-6) at Armstrong (9-1), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at McKeesport (9-1), 7 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-3) at Laurel Highlands (7-2), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (6-4) at Highlands (9-1), 7 p.m.
Bye: Aliquippa (9-0), Central Valley (9-1), Thomas Jefferson (7-3), Armstrong (9-1)
Class 3A
First round
Friday’s schedule
East Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Pleasant (6-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (4-6) at West Mifflin (5-5), 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes (4-6) at Beaver (7-3), 7 p.m.; South Park (5-5) at Shady Side Academy (5-4), 7 p.m.
Bye: Belle Vernon (7-2), Avonworth (9-1), Elizabeth Forward (9-1), Freeport (9-1)
Class 2A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Mohawk (4-4) at McGuffey (7-3), 7 p.m.; Burrell (6-4) at Neshannock (9-1), 7 p.m.; Washington (6-4) vs. Serra Catholic (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver (7-3) vs. Ligonier Valley (7-3) at Offutt Field, 7 p.m.; Riverside (5-4) at Sto-Rox (7-2), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-4) at Keystone Oaks (8-2), 7 p.m.
Bye: Steel Valley (9-0), Beaver Falls (9-1)
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Jeannette (3-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Clairton (5-5) vs. OLSH (8-2) at Moon, 7 p.m.; Leechburg (7-3) at Mapletown (10-0), 7 p.m.; California (8-2) at South Side (9-1), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (7-3) at Laurel (8-1), 7 p.m.; Union (7-3) at Burgettstown (6-3), 7 p.m.; Rochester (5-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (8-2) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Monessen (6-4) at Fort Cherry (7-3), 7 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Aliquippa, Belle Vernon, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, North Allegheny, Steel Valley
More Football• Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Short-handed GCC happy with win
• Hampton wide receiver Benny Haselrig catching eye of colleges
• WPIAL bracketology: Don Rebel, Chris Harlan forecast 2022 football playoff pairings
• WPIAL Class A football roundup: Matt Sieg runs for 363 yards, 6 TDs in Fort Cherry win
• WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Liam Gibson’s 3 TDs help Beaver clinch playoff berth