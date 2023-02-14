WPIAL announces boys, girls basketball playoff pairings

Monday, February 13, 2023 | 4:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Jake Ziegler celebrates after scoring against Bethel Park on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Bethel Park High School.

Defending WPIAL champions South Fayette and Blackhawk will enter this year’s girls basketball playoffs as favorites to repeat.

South Fayette in Class 5A and Blackhawk in 4A earned No. 1 seeds when the 12 WPIAL playoff brackets were announced Monday on TribLive HSSN. Also earning top seeds in the girls brackets were Upper St. Clair in 6A, Shady Side Academy in 3A, Shenango in 2A and Union in A.

The top boys seeds went to New Castle in Class 6A, Peters Township in 5A, Lincoln Park in 4A, Steel Valley in 3A, Aliquippa in 2A and Imani Christian in A.

The playoffs start Thursday with preliminary round games in some classifications and conclude March 2-4 with championship games at Petersen Events Center.

Boys

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Feb. 24 schedule

Norwin (13-8) at New Castle (19-2), 7 p.m.

Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (14-7), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.

Baldwin (12-9) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

McKeesport (9-10) at Moon (12-9), 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (7-15) at Peters Township (18-3), 7 p.m.

Shaler (16-6) at South Fayette (12-9), 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills (14-8) at Gateway (15-5), 7 p.m.

Trinity (9-12) at Penn Hills (16-3), 7 p.m.

Bethel Park (12-8) vs. Mars (14-7) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area (11-11) at North Hills (17-5), 8 p.m.

Fox Chapel (13-8) at Thomas Jefferson (15-7), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

West Mifflin (9-11) at Knoch (7-14), 7 p.m.

First round

Feb. 20 schedule

West Mifflin/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (21-1), 7 p.m.

Beaver (16-4) at South Allegheny (18-4), 7 p.m.

Blackhawk (11-11) at Hampton (20-2), 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at Highlands (19-3), 7 p.m.

Freeport (13-8) at Laurel Highlands (19-2), 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon (10-11) at Quaker Valley (14-6), 7 p.m.

Avonworth (8-13) at Uniontown (18-3), 7 p.m.

Montour (9-13) at North Catholic (16-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Feb. 20 schedule

McGuffey (12-10) at Steel Valley (12-9), 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (11-9) at Washington (15-5), 7 p.m.

Derry (11-9) at Mohawk (19-2), 7 p.m.

Ellwood City (15-7) at Deer Lakes (13-8), 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks (9-12) at Neshannock (15-5), 7 p.m.

Burrell (13-9) at Yough (15-7), 7 p.m.

Brownsville (12-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Beaver Falls (10-9) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Bentworth (12-10) at Laurel (6-15), 7 p.m.

Carmichaels (12-10) at South Side (7-14), 7 p.m.

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Bentworth/Laurel winner at Aliquippa (16-6), 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston (16-6) at Shenango (14-8), 7 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown (12-9) vs. Eden Christian (15-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels/South Side winner at Bishop Canevin (18-4), 7 p.m.

Nazareth Prep (9-8) at Serra Catholic (13-9), 7 p.m.

Clairton (10-12) vs. Fort Cherry (20-2) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Jeannette (13-7) at Northgate (16-6), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Summit Academy (10-6) at Rochester (10-12), 7 p.m.

Avella (6-16) vs. Geibel (15-6) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Mapletown (7-13) vs. Neighborhood Academy (17-4) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan (13-9) vs. Aquinas Academy (18-4) at Peters Township, TBA

Western Beaver (10-12) at Monessen (20-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 22 schedule

Summit Academy/Rochester winner vs. Imani Christian (15-6), TBA

Avella/Geibel winner vs. Mapletown/Neighborhood Academy winner, TBA

Jefferson-Morgan/Aquinas Academy winner at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.

Western Beaver/Monessen winner at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.

Girls

Class 6A

First round

Feb. 20 schedule

Butler (10-11) at Peters Township (11-10), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 23 schedule

Butler/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (11-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland (10-11) at North Allegheny (16-5), 7 p.m.

Baldwin (9-12) at Norwin (19-3), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Montour (7-14) at Plum (12-9), 7 p.m.

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Montour/Plum winner at South Fayette (20-2), 8 p.m.

Shaler (16-6) at Penn-Trafford (15-6) , 8 p.m.

Latrobe (14-8) at Trinity (15-6), 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills (11-11) at Armstrong (18-3), 7 p.m.

Kiski Area (9-12) vs. Oakland Catholic (19-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Mars (15-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Penn Hills (10-10) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.

Hampton (14-8) vs. Indiana (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Feb. 21 schedule

Greensburg Salem (14-8) at Belle Vernon (14-8), 7 p.m.

Hopewell (10-12) at Knoch (14-7), 7 p.m.

West Mifflin (11-9) at Beaver (13-7), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (11-11) at Highlands (14-7), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 24 schedule

Greensburg Salem/Belle Vernon winner at Blackhawk (19-3), 7 p.m.

Hopewell/Knoch winner at Quaker Valley (15-7), 7 p.m.

West Mifflin/Beaver winner at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands/Highlands winner vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-4), TBA

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Beaver Falls (9-11) at Yough (10-11), 7 p.m.

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Beaver Falls/Yough vs. Shady Side Academy (19-2) at Fox Chapel, noon

Seton LaSalle (12-9) at Waynesburg (18-3), noon

McGuffey (15-7) at Avonworth (15-5), noon

Mt. Pleasant (14-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-6) at Peters Township, noon

Burrell (10-12) at Laurel (19-2), noon

South Park (11-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (15-7) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.

Charleroi (11-9) at Neshannock (16-6), noon

Mohawk (14-8) at Apollo-Ridge (19-3), noon

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Carmichaels (8-14) at Shenango (18-4), 7 p.m.

Clairton (9-9) at Brentwood (12-9), 7 p.m.

California (10-11) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston (10-11) at Burgettstown (16-5), 7 p.m.

Carlynton (8-13) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry (14-8) at Chartiers-Houston (15-7), 7 p.m.

Rochester (6-14) at Serra Catholic (16-2), 7 p.m.

Aliquippa (10-9) at Washington (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Feb. 20 schedule

Leechburg (7-11) at West Greene (12-9), 7 p.m.

Geibel (11-11) at St. Joseph (18-3), 7 p.m.

Avella (12-10) at Riverview (11-9), 7 p.m.

Jeannette (2-19) vs. Eden Christian (6-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 23 schedule

Leechburg/West Greene winner at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.

Geibel/St. Joseph winner at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.

Avella/Riverview winner at Bishop Canevin (9-7), 7 p.m.

Jeannette/Eden Christian winner vs. Aquinas Academy (14-8), TBA

