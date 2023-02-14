WPIAL announces boys, girls basketball playoff pairings
Monday, February 13, 2023 | 4:34 PM
Defending WPIAL champions South Fayette and Blackhawk will enter this year’s girls basketball playoffs as favorites to repeat.
South Fayette in Class 5A and Blackhawk in 4A earned No. 1 seeds when the 12 WPIAL playoff brackets were announced Monday on TribLive HSSN. Also earning top seeds in the girls brackets were Upper St. Clair in 6A, Shady Side Academy in 3A, Shenango in 2A and Union in A.
The top boys seeds went to New Castle in Class 6A, Peters Township in 5A, Lincoln Park in 4A, Steel Valley in 3A, Aliquippa in 2A and Imani Christian in A.
The playoffs start Thursday with preliminary round games in some classifications and conclude March 2-4 with championship games at Petersen Events Center.
Boys
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Feb. 24 schedule
Norwin (13-8) at New Castle (19-2), 7 p.m.
Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (14-7), 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.
Baldwin (12-9) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
McKeesport (9-10) at Moon (12-9), 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (7-15) at Peters Township (18-3), 7 p.m.
Shaler (16-6) at South Fayette (12-9), 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills (14-8) at Gateway (15-5), 7 p.m.
Trinity (9-12) at Penn Hills (16-3), 7 p.m.
Bethel Park (12-8) vs. Mars (14-7) at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area (11-11) at North Hills (17-5), 8 p.m.
Fox Chapel (13-8) at Thomas Jefferson (15-7), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
West Mifflin (9-11) at Knoch (7-14), 7 p.m.
First round
Feb. 20 schedule
West Mifflin/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (21-1), 7 p.m.
Beaver (16-4) at South Allegheny (18-4), 7 p.m.
Blackhawk (11-11) at Hampton (20-2), 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at Highlands (19-3), 7 p.m.
Freeport (13-8) at Laurel Highlands (19-2), 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon (10-11) at Quaker Valley (14-6), 7 p.m.
Avonworth (8-13) at Uniontown (18-3), 7 p.m.
Montour (9-13) at North Catholic (16-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Feb. 20 schedule
McGuffey (12-10) at Steel Valley (12-9), 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle (11-9) at Washington (15-5), 7 p.m.
Derry (11-9) at Mohawk (19-2), 7 p.m.
Ellwood City (15-7) at Deer Lakes (13-8), 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks (9-12) at Neshannock (15-5), 7 p.m.
Burrell (13-9) at Yough (15-7), 7 p.m.
Brownsville (12-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Beaver Falls (10-9) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Bentworth (12-10) at Laurel (6-15), 7 p.m.
Carmichaels (12-10) at South Side (7-14), 7 p.m.
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Bentworth/Laurel winner at Aliquippa (16-6), 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston (16-6) at Shenango (14-8), 7 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown (12-9) vs. Eden Christian (15-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Carmichaels/South Side winner at Bishop Canevin (18-4), 7 p.m.
Nazareth Prep (9-8) at Serra Catholic (13-9), 7 p.m.
Clairton (10-12) vs. Fort Cherry (20-2) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Jeannette (13-7) at Northgate (16-6), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Summit Academy (10-6) at Rochester (10-12), 7 p.m.
Avella (6-16) vs. Geibel (15-6) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Mapletown (7-13) vs. Neighborhood Academy (17-4) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan (13-9) vs. Aquinas Academy (18-4) at Peters Township, TBA
Western Beaver (10-12) at Monessen (20-2), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 22 schedule
Summit Academy/Rochester winner vs. Imani Christian (15-6), TBA
Avella/Geibel winner vs. Mapletown/Neighborhood Academy winner, TBA
Jefferson-Morgan/Aquinas Academy winner at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.
Western Beaver/Monessen winner at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.
Girls
Class 6A
First round
Feb. 20 schedule
Butler (10-11) at Peters Township (11-10), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 23 schedule
Butler/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (11-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland (10-11) at North Allegheny (16-5), 7 p.m.
Baldwin (9-12) at Norwin (19-3), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Montour (7-14) at Plum (12-9), 7 p.m.
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Montour/Plum winner at South Fayette (20-2), 8 p.m.
Shaler (16-6) at Penn-Trafford (15-6) , 8 p.m.
Latrobe (14-8) at Trinity (15-6), 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills (11-11) at Armstrong (18-3), 7 p.m.
Kiski Area (9-12) vs. Oakland Catholic (19-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Mars (15-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.
Penn Hills (10-10) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.
Hampton (14-8) vs. Indiana (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Greensburg Salem (14-8) at Belle Vernon (14-8), 7 p.m.
Hopewell (10-12) at Knoch (14-7), 7 p.m.
West Mifflin (11-9) at Beaver (13-7), 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (11-11) at Highlands (14-7), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 24 schedule
Greensburg Salem/Belle Vernon winner at Blackhawk (19-3), 7 p.m.
Hopewell/Knoch winner at Quaker Valley (15-7), 7 p.m.
West Mifflin/Beaver winner at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands/Highlands winner vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-4), TBA
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Beaver Falls (9-11) at Yough (10-11), 7 p.m.
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Beaver Falls/Yough vs. Shady Side Academy (19-2) at Fox Chapel, noon
Seton LaSalle (12-9) at Waynesburg (18-3), noon
McGuffey (15-7) at Avonworth (15-5), noon
Mt. Pleasant (14-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-6) at Peters Township, noon
Burrell (10-12) at Laurel (19-2), noon
South Park (11-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (15-7) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.
Charleroi (11-9) at Neshannock (16-6), noon
Mohawk (14-8) at Apollo-Ridge (19-3), noon
Class 2A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Carmichaels (8-14) at Shenango (18-4), 7 p.m.
Clairton (9-9) at Brentwood (12-9), 7 p.m.
California (10-11) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston (10-11) at Burgettstown (16-5), 7 p.m.
Carlynton (8-13) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry (14-8) at Chartiers-Houston (15-7), 7 p.m.
Rochester (6-14) at Serra Catholic (16-2), 7 p.m.
Aliquippa (10-9) at Washington (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Feb. 20 schedule
Leechburg (7-11) at West Greene (12-9), 7 p.m.
Geibel (11-11) at St. Joseph (18-3), 7 p.m.
Avella (12-10) at Riverview (11-9), 7 p.m.
Jeannette (2-19) vs. Eden Christian (6-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 23 schedule
Leechburg/West Greene winner at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.
Geibel/St. Joseph winner at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.
Avella/Riverview winner at Bishop Canevin (9-7), 7 p.m.
Jeannette/Eden Christian winner vs. Aquinas Academy (14-8), TBA
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
