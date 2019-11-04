WPIAL announces football playoff sites for Week 11: Class 5A rematch at West A

By:

Monday, November 4, 2019 | 9:25 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Jamal Littlejohn scores during the second quarter against Upper St. Clair Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Moon.

Peters Township and Moon, co-champions in the Allegheny Eight, will play for the second time in six weeks when they meet Friday night in a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal at West Allegheny.

Moon won 21-13 at home in Week 6.

The WPIAL revealed sites Monday.

But that’s not the only confnerence rematch this week. Both Class 6A semifinals are rematches from Week 9. Pine-Richland and North Allegheny will meet for the second time in three weeks, as will Central Catholic and Mt. Lebanon.

In Class 3A, Aliquippa faces South Park in a Tri-County West rematch. Aliquippa won 29-0 in Week 7.

All games start at 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Semifinals

No. 1 Central Catholic (9-1) vs. No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (7-4) at Fox Chapel

No. 2 Pine-Richland (9-1) vs. No. 3 North Allegheny (10-1) at Pine-Richland

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. No. 9 Upper St. Clair (7-4) at West Mifflin

No. 4 Moon (9-2) vs. No. 5 Peters Township (10-1) at West Allegheny

No. 2 Gateway (9-2) vs. No. 7 Bethel Park (7-3) at Norwin

No. 3 Penn Hills (10-1) vs. No. 6 McKeesport (8-3) at Woodland Hills

Class 4A

Semifinals

No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (11-0) vs. No. 4 Blackhawk (7-4) at Chartiers Valley

No. 2 South Fayette (10-1) vs. No. 3 Belle Vernon (9-1) at Peters Township

Class 3A

Semifinals

No. 1 Central Valley (10-1) vs. No. 4 Derry (9-2) at North Allegheny

No. 2 Aliquippa (10-1) vs. No. 6 South Park (5-5) at North Hills

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Washington (11-0) vs. No. 8 Freedom (8-3) at Canon-McMillan

No. 4 Neshannock (9-2) vs. No. 5 Brentwood (8-2) at Freedom

No. 2 Avonworth (11-0) vs. No. 10 New Brighton (8-3) at Ambridge

No. 6 McGuffey (9-2) vs. No. 14 Riverside (7-3) at Montour

Class A

Semifinals

No. 1 Clairton (9-2) vs. No. 4 Cornell (9-1) at Chartiers-Houston

No. 2 West Greene (10-1) vs. No. 3 Sto-Rox (10-1) at Trinity

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .