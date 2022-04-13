WPIAL announces James Collins Scholar/Athlete Award winners

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco celebrates after scoring against Kiski Area during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Franklin Regional High School.

The WPIAL on Wednesday announced winners of the James Collins Scholar/Athlete Awards. This is the 31st year for the awards, which include a $1,000 scholarship for each recipient.

The WPIAL chose 20 scholar/athletes from among 142 nominees.

The boys awards went to Anthony DiFalco of Franklin Regional, Jake DiMichele of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Russell Fenton of Fox Chapel, Carter Green of Penn-Trafford, Austin Marmol of Peters Township, Matt McDonough of North Allegheny, William Retsch of Hampton, Daniel Simoes of Seneca Valley, C.J. Singleton of Butler and Colton Stoneking of Waynesburg.

Winning the girls awards were Leia Day of Hopewell, Anna Durbin of West Greene, Madison Griffin of Ligonier Valley, Kai Herchenroether of Hampton, Lauren Iagnemma of South Fayette, Aislin Malcolm of Chartiers Valley, Kelsey Salopek of Steel Valley, Grace Spadaro of Southmoreland, Katalina Wang of Peters Township and Meghan Zambruno of Greensburg Central Catholic.

The WPIAL has awarded $678,000 in scholarships since 1992. The award was named after a longtime WPIAL administrator who organized the scholarship program.

