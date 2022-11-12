WPIAL announces playoff sites for semifinal football games
Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 12:58 PM
The stadiums of Canon-McMillan and North Allegheny were chosen by the WPIAL to host two of the eight football semifinal matchups scheduled for Friday.
Canon-McMillan will host the semifinal between Aliquippa and McKeesport while North Allegheny welcomes Thomas Jefferson and Central Valley from the other side of the Class 4A bracket.
The Class 6A and 5A finals Nov. 19 at Norwin.
The championship games for Class 4A, 3A, 2A and A are Nov. 25 at Acrisure Stadium.
Class 6A
Championship
North Allegheny vs. Central Catholic at Norwin, 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Class 5A
Championship
Pine-Richland vs. Upper St. Clair at Norwin, noon Saturday, Nov. 19
Class 4A
Semifinals
Aliquippa vs. McKeesport at Canon-McMillan 7 p.m. Friday
Central Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson at North Allegheny, 7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
Semifinals
Belle Vernon vs. Freeport at Gateway, 7 p.m. Friday
Avonworth vs. Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
Semifinals
Steel Valley vs. Neshannock at Montour, 7 p.m. Friday
Beaver Falls vs. Sto-Rox at Ambridge, 7 p.m. Friday
Class A
Semifinals
Bishop Canevin vs. South Side at Peters Township, 7 p.m. Friday
Union vs. Rochester at Freedom, 7 p.m. Friday
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
