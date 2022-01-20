WPIAL announces section wrestling tournament pairings
Thursday, January 20, 2022 | 12:31 PM
The WPIAL announced the pairings Thursday for the section tournaments as part of the team championship.
The section tournaments will be held Jan. 26 at the sites of the first-place team in the B subsections.
There was a three-way tie for second place in Section 1-A. Fort Cherry was awarded the spot over Washington and Chartiers-Houston based on most victories.
WPIAL committee chairman Frank Vulcano Jr. said the second tiebreaker was used. The first tiebreaker is unsportsmanlike penalty points.
Fort Cherry ended up with 12 wins, Washington 11 and Chartiers-Houston 10.
The returning WPIAL champions are Waynesburg in Class 3A and Burrell in Class 2A.
Burrell coach Josh Shields said he knows if his team wants to win a 16th straight WPIAL Class 2A title, it must beat some good teams in the field.
“There is a lot of parity this year,” Shields said. “We’re a young team, but I like the progress were making. Our first test comes at Mt. Pleasant when we face Southmoreland and then probably Mt. Pleasant.
“Once we’re in the team tournament, I know our semifinal match will be tough. I believe we’re ready to defend.”
Shields points to a tough schedule his team has wrestled. They were in the King of the Mountain, Powerade and Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournaments and the Brookville Duals where they defeated Reynolds and Fort LeBoeuf.
The team finals are slated for Feb. 5 — Class 2A at Chartiers-Houston and Class 3A at Peters Township.
Here’s a look at the pairings for the section tournaments:
WPIAL section team tournaments
Jan. 26 (6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.)
Class 3A
Section 1 at Franklin Regional
Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional
Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area
Section 2 at Latrobe
Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe
Norwin vs. Connellsville
Section 3 at North Allegheny
Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny
West Allegheny vs. Butler
Section 4 at Peters Township
Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg
Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township
Class 2A
Section 1 at Beth-Center
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown
Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center
Section 2 at Quaker Valley
Montour vs. Laurel
Freedom vs. Quaker Valley
Section 3 at Mt. Pleasant
Southmoreland vs. Burrell
Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
