WPIAL announces sites for golf postseason
By: Bill Beckner Jr.
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 | 2:16 PM
The WPIAL announced sites for its 2019 golf postseason this fall.
The boys individual Class AA championship will be played Sept. 26 at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley Heights, and the Class AAA final will be Oct. 1 at Fox Chapel Golf Club in O’Hara Township.
Girls individual finals for Class AAA and AA will be Oct. 2 at Diamond Run Golf Club in Ohio Township.
There will be two Class AAA semifinal tournaments Sept. 23 leading up to the finals: at Hannastown Golf Club in Greensburg and Willowbrook Country Club, Allegheny Township.
As for the team playoffs, boys semifinal sites for Oct. 9 are: Beaver Valley Golf Club in Patterson Heights; Indian Run Golf Club in Avella; River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township; and The Links at Spring Church in Apollo.
One girls semifinal tournament is set for Oct. 7 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
As usual, the boys and girls team championships will be at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver.
All postseason tournaments are 18 holes.
Riverside rising senior Skyler Fox will try to become the first male in WPIAL history to win four consecutive individual golf titles. He made it three in a row last year with a Class AA win at Allegheny Country Club.
North Allegheny’s Caroline Wrigley, who will head to Furman, also captured a district three-peat last season. She won the Class AAA title at Diamond Run. North Catholic junior Maddie Smithco won the Class AA title.
Central Catholic senior Jimmy Meyers won the boys Class AAA title at storied Oakmont Country Club. Meyers is a Penn State commit.
Players were thrilled to see the final return to Oakmont, which last hosted in 2016.
Repeat champions continued to be the theme in the team competition as Sewickley Academy captured its WPIAL-record sixth consecutive team title in boys Class AA; Central Catholic made it a Class AAA three-peat; and the girls from North Allegheny (Class AAA) and Greensburg Central Catholic (AA) cruised to their fourth straight titles.
WPIAL past champions
Boys
2018 — Jimmy Meyers, Central Catholic (AAA); Skyler Fox, Riverside (AA)
2017 — Chris Sabol, Moon (AAA); Skyler Fox, Riverside (AA)
2016 — Gregor Meyer, Fox Chapel (AAA); Skyler Fox, Riverside (AA)
2015 — Hunter Bruce, Peters Township (Class AAA); Jason Li, Sewickley Academy (Class AA)
2014 — Anthony Cordaro, Fox Chapel (Class AAA); Chris Tanabe, Quaker Valley (Class AA)
2013 — Corey Long, South Fayette (Class AAA); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class AA)
2012 — Brent Rodgers, Central Catholic (Class AAA); Matt Barto, Leechburg (Class AA)
2011 — Zack Taylor, Baldwin (Division I); Brad Thornton, Shenango (Division II)
2010 — Bo Lustig, Belle Vernon (Division I); Max Kaminsky, Serra Catholic (Division II)
2009 — Ben Gjebre, Latrobe
2008 — Adam Stawski, Plum
2007 — Brock Pompeani, Hopewell
2006 — Adam Hofmann, Fox Chapel
2005 — Christian Goetz, Burgettstown
2004 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland
2003 — Mike Van Sickle, Pine-Richland
2002 — Tim Moynihan, Franklin Regional
2001 — David Vallina, Burgettstown
2000 — David Valllina, Burgettstown
1999 — Scott Chisholm, North Hills
1998 — Nate Speer, Burrell
1997 — Tom Barnhart, Laurel Highlands
1996 — Andy Latowski, Baldwin
1995 — Russ Manski, Central Catholic
1994 — Andy Hay, North Catholic
1993 — Brian Tutich, Greensburg Central Catholic
1992 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch
1991 — Jeff Dickson, Knoch
1990 — Jeff Diehl, Butler
1989 — Kevin Shields, Mt. Lebanon
1988 — Perry DiNardo, Trinity
1987 — George Laskey, Geibel
1986 — Kevin Reisenweaver, Latrobe
1985 — Seth Pevarnik, Greensburg Central Catholic
1984 — Tony Brovety, Bentworth
1983 — Paul Balest, Greensburg Salem
1982 — Greg Klabon, Shenango
1981 — Kurt Beck, Upper St. Clair
1980 — Jim Watterson, Upper St. Clair
1979 — Bob Bradley, Hempfield
1978 — Steve Savor, Jr., Springdale
1977 — Ray Nelson, Ligonier
1976 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1975 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1974 — Frank Fuhrer III, Fox Chapel
1973 — Scott Arthur, Moon
1972 — Dennis Osborne, Butler
1971 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny
1970 — Mike Phillips, West Allegheny
1969 — Rich Foutz, Plum
1968 — Harry Hamilton, West Allegheny (fall season)
1968 — Jim Simons, Knoch (spring season)
1967 — Frank Garella, West Mifflin North
1966 — Sterret Watt, Northwestern
1965 — Rick Hrip, Butler
1964 — Charles Cullison, Baldwin
1963 — Scott Yard, Greensburg
1962 — Jim Lynch, Mt. Lebanon
1961 — Bob O’Block, Plum
1960 — Bob O’Block, Plum
1959 — George Mackanos, Penn Hills
1958 — Fred Maeder, Har-Brack
1957 — Jack Veroncy, Moon
1956 — Wally Samuels, Mt. Lebanon
1955 — Ken O’Gorman, Moon
1954 — Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1953 — Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1952 — Ron Schwarzel, Brentwood
1951 — Bill Gabel, Ambridge
1950 — Tom Cherok, Penn Hills
1949 — Rich McCarthy, West View
1948 — Bill Thompson, Sharon
1947 — Arnold Palmer, Latrobe
1946 — Arnold Palmer, Latrobe
1945 — Tom Denny, Greensburg Salem
Girls
2018 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (AAA); Maddie Smithco, North Catholic (Class AA)
2017 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (Class AAA); Tatum McKelvey, Sewickley Academy (Class AA)
2016 — Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny (Class AAA); Kiaria Porter, Central Valley (Class AA)
2015 — Marissa Balish, Hampton (Class AAA); Olivia Zambruno, Greensburg C.C. (Class AA)
2014 — Lauren Waller, Canon-McMillan (Class AAA); Olivia Zambruno, Greensburg C.C. (Class AA)
2013 — Lauren Waller, Canon-McMillan (Class AAA); Macky Fouse, Central Valley (Class AA)
2012 — Janista Numpho-Frank, Hempfield (Class AAA); Gillian Alexander, Jefferson-Morgan (Class AA)
2011 — Marissa DeCola, Butler (Division I); Emily Rohanna, Waynesburg (Division II)
2010 — Katerina Luttner, Fox Chapel (Division I); Emily Rohanna, Waynesburg (Division II)
2009 — Nadia Luttner, Fox Chapel
2008 — Nadia Luttner, Fox Chapel
2007 — Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg
2006 — Margaret Pentrack, Shady Side Academy
2005 — Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg
2004 — Megan Trachok, Upper St. Clair
2003 — Katie Trachok, Upper St. Clair
2002 — Katie Miller, Hempfield
2001 — Jordyn Wells, Bethel Park
2000 — Emily Shoplik, Fox Chapel
1999 — Lauren George, Uniontown
1998 — Lauren George, Uniontown
1997 — Jen Patterson, Bethel Park
1996 — Julee Sovesky, Neshannock
1995 — Jen Patterson, Bethel Park
1994 — Shannon Ruane, Gateway
1993 — Erin Suvak, Woodland Hills
1992 — Tara Adams, Latrobe
1991 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic
1990 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic
1989 — Colleen Scally, Moon
1988 — Staci Aber, Greensburg Central Catholic
1987 — Kelli Weaver, Latrobe
1986 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1985 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1984 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1983 — Jodi Figley, Hopewell
1982 — Michelle Michanowicz, Fox Chapel
1981 — Beth Huey, Laurel Highlands
1980 — Missy Berteotti, Upper St. Clair
1979 — Missy Berteotti, Upper St. Clair
1978 — Nancy Tomich, Upper St. Clair
1977 — Nancy Tomich, Upper St. Clair
