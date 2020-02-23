WPIAL announces sites, times for basketball semifinals

By:

Sunday, February 23, 2020 | 1:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Jake Hoffman celebrates with Danny Simboro (13) and Andy Sapp after defeating Pine-Richland Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

The UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris will host a WPIAL basketball playoff doubleheader Wednesday.

The WPIAL will take both Class 6A boys semifinals to RMU’s new arena. Central Catholic plays Mt. Lebanon at 6:30 p.m., and Butler faces Upper St. Clair at 8 p.m.

Semifinal sites and times were announced Sunday.

Boys basketball

Class 6A

Wednesday’s games

Butler vs. Upper St. Clair at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s games

Laurel Highlands vs. Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Chartiers Valley vs. Mars at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s games

Highlands vs. Blackhawk at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

New Castle vs. Belle Vernon at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Monday’s games

Lincoln Park vs. Aliquippa at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

North Catholic vs. South Allegheny at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s games

OLSH vs. Winchester Thurston at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox vs. Shenango at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.

Class A

Monday’s games

Vincentian Academy vs. Nazareth Prep at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Cornell at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 6A

Tuesday’s games

Bethel Park vs. Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday’s games

Chartiers Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. Trinity at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Monday’s games

North Catholic vs. Blackhawk at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Central Valley at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday’s games

Beaver vs. Avonworth at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Mohawk vs. Carlynton at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday’s games

Serra Catholic vs. Laurel at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Ellis School at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s games

Rochester vs. Clairton at Moon, 6:15 p.m.

West Greene vs. Sewickley Academy at Canon-McMillan, 6:15 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .