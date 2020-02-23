WPIAL announces sites, times for basketball semifinals
Sunday, February 23, 2020 | 1:00 PM
The UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris will host a WPIAL basketball playoff doubleheader Wednesday.
The WPIAL will take both Class 6A boys semifinals to RMU’s new arena. Central Catholic plays Mt. Lebanon at 6:30 p.m., and Butler faces Upper St. Clair at 8 p.m.
Semifinal sites and times were announced Sunday.
Boys basketball
Wednesday’s games
Butler vs. Upper St. Clair at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon at Robert Morris, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Laurel Highlands vs. Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 6:15 p.m.
Chartiers Valley vs. Mars at Moon, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Highlands vs. Blackhawk at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
New Castle vs. Belle Vernon at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Monday’s games
Lincoln Park vs. Aliquippa at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
North Catholic vs. South Allegheny at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
OLSH vs. Winchester Thurston at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.
Sto-Rox vs. Shenango at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.
Monday’s games
Vincentian Academy vs. Nazareth Prep at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Cornell at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s games
Bethel Park vs. Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Chartiers Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.
Woodland Hills vs. Trinity at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Monday’s games
North Catholic vs. Blackhawk at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Central Valley at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Beaver vs. Avonworth at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Mohawk vs. Carlynton at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Monday’s games
Serra Catholic vs. Laurel at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Ellis School at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Rochester vs. Clairton at Moon, 6:15 p.m.
West Greene vs. Sewickley Academy at Canon-McMillan, 6:15 p.m.
