WPIAL announces pairings for 2023 softball playoffs

Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 7:47 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Emma Paul is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a two-run homer against Latrobe on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Kittanning.

Last year’s winners are back for more.

Five of the six softball teams crowned WPIAL champions a season ago will start this year’s playoffs as favorites to repeat. Defending champions Seneca Valley (Class 6A), Armstrong (5A), Avonworth (3A), Neshannock (2A) and Union (A) all received No. 1 seeds Thursday when the WPIAL playoff brackets were announced on TribLive HSSN.

The top seed in Class 4A went to undefeated Elizabeth Forward, a WPIAL runner-up last season.

The WPIAL playoffs begin with first-round games Monday and Tuesday. They finish May 31 and June 1 with six championship games at PennWest’s Lilley Field in California.

Seneca Valley (16-1) clinched the top seed in Class 6A by defeating Hempfield, 3-0, in their regular-season finale Thursday afternoon. Hempfield (16-3) was seeded second.

In Class 5A, Shaler went undefeated in the regular season, but the softball committee gave the top seed to Armstrong (16-1), the defending champion. Shaler (16-0) was seeded second, Trinity (14-2) third and West Allegheny (18-1) fourth.

In Class 2A, the softball committee gave the top two seeds to teams from the same section. Neshannock (16-0) was seeded first and Laurel (14-2) second. Both of the Spartans’ losses came against Neshannock.

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (16-1) bye; North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.; Hempfield (16-3) bye; Norwin vs. Canon-McMillan at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Armstrong (16-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (8-7) at Norwin, 5 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (13-5) vs. Plum (10-6) at Gateway, 3 p.m.; West Allegheny (18-1) vs. Fox Chapel (7-11) at Montour, 5 p.m.; North Hills (14-2) vs. South Fayette (9-9) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Shaler (16-0) vs. Bethel Park (6-10) at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.; Franklin Regional (11-6) vs. Moon (6-8) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Trinity (14-2) vs. Penn-Trafford (6-10) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Latrobe (13-3) vs. Western Beaver (8-7) at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Elizabeth Forward (15-0) bye; Hampton (11-5) vs. Greensburg Salem (10-7) at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.; Belle Vernon (14-4) bye; West Mifflin (12-4) vs. McKeesport (8-8) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Montour (13-2) bye; Indiana (14-4) vs. Beaver (7-8) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (16-2) bye; Knoch (10-8) vs. Uniontown (5-9) at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Avonworth (16-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (5-9) at Montour, 3 p.m.; Central Valley (8-4) vs. Deer Lakes (9-5) at Montour, 5 p.m.; Burrell (11-5) vs. Mt. Pleasant (10-8) at Plum, 3 p.m.; Mohawk (10-4) vs. South Park (11-5) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (12-2) vs. McGuffey (8-6) at Waynesburg University, 2 p.m.; Yough (9-4) vs. Ellwood City (11-5) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Waynesburg (13-3) vs. Valley (6-10) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Hopewell (10-6) vs. Ligonier Valley (8-6) at Plum, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Neshannock (16-0) bye; Burgettstown (11-6) vs. Apollo-Ridge (6-9) at Penn-Trafford, 5:30 p.m.; Charleroi (15-2) vs. Steel Valley (4-10) at West Mifflin, 3 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (11-2) vs. Bentworth (6-8) at West Mifflin, 5 p.m.; Laurel (13-2) bye; Riverside (11-4) vs. Fort Cherry (7-8) at Peterswood Park, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic (15-2) bye; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-3) vs. Shenango (7-8) at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Union (14-2) bye; Carlynton (8-5) vs. Jeannette (11-4) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (12-5) bye; West Greene (11-7) vs. Monessen (7-7) at Waynesburg University, 4 p.m.; Carmichaels (16-0) bye; Leechburg (10-7) vs. South Side (8-5) at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.; Frazier (12-0) bye; Jefferson-Morgan (8-7) vs. Northgate (8-5) at Peterswood Park, 2 p.m.

