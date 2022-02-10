WPIAL asks Greensburg Central Catholic to explain possible recruiting violations

By:

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 9:00 AM

Metro Creative

The WPIAL is looking into possible recruiting violations by Greensburg Central Catholic.

The WPIAL board on Wednesday ruled three transfers eligible after hearings, including eighth-grader Samir Crosby, who switched schools from Jeannette to Greensburg Central Catholic. However, the WPIAL has asked GCC administrators to respond in writing to “potential recruiting violations” that surfaced during testimony, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

Crosby plays both football and basketball, but the WPIAL hearing focused on football.

“We’re following up with Greensburg Central Catholic in regards to some of the comments and testimony provided in the Crosby transfer,” Scheuneman said.

She didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the allegations.

In separate hearings, the WPIAL ruled GCC’s Avery Davis and Shady Side Academy’s Griffin Lynch both eligible for regular-season play but ineligible for the postseason under PIAA transfer rules, Scheuneman said.

Davis, a two-sport sophomore, must sit out the upcoming girls basketball playoffs and next fall’s cross country championships. Davis transferred from Norwin last month.

Lynch, a junior who transferred from North Allegheny in the summer, must sit out the boys lacrosse playoffs this spring.

Both can appeal their postseason status.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Jeannette, North Allegheny, Norwin, Shady Side Academy