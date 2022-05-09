WPIAL baseball clinchings, playoff scenarios through May 8, 2022
By:
Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 10:29 PM
In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason. This is the final week of section play.
Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL baseball playoffs is on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, starting with the unveiling of the brackets on the Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Friday.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Sunday:
Class 6A: Set with 9 playoff teams — There will be seven first-round byes
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Central Catholic Vikings
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Norwin Knights
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Hempfield Spartans
Class 5A: 17 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Latrobe Wildcats
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Franklin Regional Panthers
McKeesport Tigers
Gateway Gators
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Plum Mustangs
Fox Chapel Foxes
West Allegheny Indians
Shaler Titans
South Fayette Lions
Chartiers Valley Colts
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Connellsville Falcons
• Kiski Area can clinch with a win at Franklin Regional on Monday
Class 4A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Highlands Golden Rams
Indiana Little Indians
Knoch Knights
Montour Spartans
Beaver Bobcats
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Uniontown Red Raiders
• In Section 2: Quaker Valley, Blackhawk, Ambridge, Central Valley and New Castle are alive for at least two playoff spots: Quaker Valley (4-6) plays Ambridge (3-7) on Monday and Tuesday. Blackhawk (4-6) plays New Castle (2-8) on Monday and Tuesday. Central Valley (3-7) plays Beaver on Monday and Tuesday.
• In Section 3: Elizabeth Forward, Belle Vernon and Ringgold are alive for at least one playoff spot. Elizabeth Forward (4-6) plays Belle Vernon (3-7) on Monday and Tuesday. Ringgold (3-7) plays West Mifflin on Monday and Tuesday.
Class 3A: 16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Hopewell Vikings
Mohawk Warriors
New Brighton Lions
Ellwood City Wolverines
South Park Eagles
Avonworth Antelopes
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
East Allegheny Wildcats
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Yough Cougars
Southmoreland Scotties
McGuffey Highlanders
Waynesburg Central Raiders
• Charleroi can clinch with a win at Yough on Monday.
Class 2A: 15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Bentworth Bearcats
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
Neshannock Lancers
Shenango Wildcats
Laurel Spartans
Serra Catholic Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Northgate Flames
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
• In Section 3: Jeannette can clinch with a win at Northgate on Monday.
• In Section 4: Chartiers-Houston can clinch with one win over Carlynton on Monday or Tuesday. Brentwood can clinch with two wins over Seton LaSalle on Monday and Tuesday and two Chartiers-Houston losses to Carlynton.
Class A: Set with 13 playoff teams — There will be three first-round byes
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Avella Eagles
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Leechburg Blue Devils
Riverview Raiders
More Baseball• What to watch for on Trib HSSN for Monday, May 9, 2022: Baseball, softball, tennis on tap
• This week on TribLive High School Sports Network: Week of May 9, 2022
• Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for May 8, 2022
• Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for May 8, 2022
• Penn-Trafford baseball preps for playoffs with sweep of 1st-place Latrobe