WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings, scenarios through May 7, 2023
Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 10:19 PM
The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field is taking shape in each of the six classifications with less than one week left in the regular season.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs, which will have at least 76 schools participating.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Sunday:
Class 6A: Set with 8 teams – no first round, no byes in quarterfinals
Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams
Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders
Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado
Section 2: Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Section 2: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Section 2: Norwin Knights
Section 2: Hempfield Spartans
• In Section 2, Central Catholic could tie Hempfield for fourth place, but the Vikings lose the tiebreaker to the Spartans.
Class 5A: 11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks
Section 2: South Fayette Lions
Section 2: Peters Township Indians
Section 2: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 3: Shaler Titans
Section 3: North Hills Indians
Section 3: West Allegheny Indians
Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets
• In Section 1, Franklin Regional needs one win over Penn-Trafford to clinch. Armstrong is alive and needs a Warriors’ sweep of the Panthers. In Section 2, Trinity clinches with an Upper St. Clair loss to South Fayette.
Class 4A: 15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Montour Spartans
Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars
Section 1: Hopewell Vikings
Section 1: Central Valley Warriors
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Section 2: Ringgold Rams
Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders
Section 3: West Mifflin Titans
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 3: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 4: North Catholic Trojans
Section 4: Indiana Little Indians
Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers
• In Section 1, Beaver needs to sweep Blackhawk to clinch a playoff berth. In Section 4, Hampton needs one win over Knoch to clinch. The Knights need to sweep the Talbots.
Class 3A: 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 1: Mohawk Warriors
Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 2: South Park Eagles
Section 2: South Allegheny Gladiators
Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats
Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets
Section 3: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Section 4: Yough Cougars
Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
• In Section 1, Neshannock needs one win over Quaker Valley to clinch. The Quakers need to sweep the Lancers to qualify. Shenango needs one more section victory to clinch. In Section 2, Steel Valley needs one more section win to clinch. Keystone Oaks needs two Steel Valley losses to get in. In Section 3, Derry is 4-6, Burrell 4-7, Valley 3-7 and Deer Lakes 2-7. Derry wins a tiebreaker over Burrell and Deer Lakes but loses a tiebreaker to Valley. Burrell owns a tiebreaker over Valley. Derry has two games vs. Shady Side Academy, Burrell has one with Deer Lakes, Valley has two against Deer Lakes. In Section 4, McGuffey is 5-5, Waynesburg Central is 4-4 and Mt. Pleasant is 3-5. McGuffey has two against Waynesburg Central, Mt. Pleasant has two games left against Southmoreland and two against Waynesburg Central.
Class 2A: Set with 12 playoff teams – there will be four first-round byes
Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils
Section 1: Charleroi Cougars
Section 1: Bentworth Bearcats
Section 2: South Side Rams
Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Section 2: New Brighton Lions
Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 3: Riverview Raiders
Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams
• In Section 3, Brentwood could tie Ligonier Valley for fourth place, but the Rams own the tiebreaker over the Spartans.
Class A: 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
Section 1: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Section 1: California Trojans
Section 1: Avella Eagles
Section 2: Union Scotties
Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils
Section 2: Rochester Rams
Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders
• In Section 1, Fort Cherry can clinch with one win over Jefferson-Morgan. The Rockets must sweep to earn a playoff berth. In Section 2, Springdale and Western Beaver are 4-6, and if they finish tied, they will both qualify. Springdale has two games against Union while Western Beaver has two with Rochester. If they get swept and St. Joseph sweeps Summit Academy, all three teams will qualify. In Section 3, Sewickley Academy is 5-3 with two games left against Clairton and Carlynton. Cornell is 4-4 and has two games remaining against both Monessen and Eden Christian Academy. Carlynton is 3-7 with games against Sewickley Academy left.
