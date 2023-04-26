TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 11:25 PM

The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field is starting to take shape in each of the six classifications.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Tuesday.

Class 6A

4 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers

Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams

Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders

Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado

Class 5A

5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks

Section 2: South Fayette Lions

Section 3: Shaler Titans

Section 3: North Hills Indians

Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 4A

8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Montour Spartans

Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 3: West Mifflin Titans

Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts

Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Section 4: North Catholic Trojans

Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers

Class 3A

7 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Riverside Panthers

Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes

Section 2: South Park Eagles

Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats

Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets

Section 4: Yough Cougars

Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Class 2A

9 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils

Section 1: Charleroi Cougars

Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Section 2: South Side Rams

Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles

Section 3: Riverview Raiders

Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Class A

4 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

Section 2: Union Scotties

Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils

Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders

