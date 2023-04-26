WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 11:25 PM
The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field is starting to take shape in each of the six classifications.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Tuesday.
Class 6A
4 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams
Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders
Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado
Class 5A
5 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks
Section 2: South Fayette Lions
Section 3: Shaler Titans
Section 3: North Hills Indians
Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 4A
8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Montour Spartans
Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 3: West Mifflin Titans
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 4: North Catholic Trojans
Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers
Class 3A
7 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 2: South Park Eagles
Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats
Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets
Section 4: Yough Cougars
Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Class 2A
9 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils
Section 1: Charleroi Cougars
Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Section 2: South Side Rams
Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 3: Riverview Raiders
Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Class A
4 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
Section 2: Union Scotties
Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils
Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders
