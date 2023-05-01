WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through April 30, 2023

By:

Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 7:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Brock White holds up the ball after making a leaping catch at the outfield wall against Pine-Richland on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Pine.

The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field is starting to take shape in each of the six classifications.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs, which will have at least 76 schools participating.

Exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the unveiling of the brackets in the Playoff Pairings Show.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Sunday:

Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers

Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams

Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado

Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders

Section 2: Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Class 5A: 6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks

Section 2: South Fayette Lions

Section 3: Shaler Titans

Section 3: North Hills Indians

Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Section 3: West Allegheny Indians

Class 4A: 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Montour Spartans

Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars

Section 1: Central Valley Warriors

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 3: West Mifflin Titans

Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts

Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers

Section 4: North Catholic Trojans

Section 4: Indiana Little Indians

Class 3A: 8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Riverside Panthers

Section 1: Mohawk Warriors

Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes

Section 2: South Park Eagles

Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats

Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets

Section 4: Yough Cougars

Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Class 2A: 10 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils

Section 1: Charleroi Cougars

Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Section 2: South Side Rams

Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Section 2: New Brighton Lions

Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles

Section 3: Riverview Raiders

Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Class A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths

Section 1: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Section 1: California Trojans

Section 1: Avella Eagles

Section 2: Union Scotties

Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils

Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders