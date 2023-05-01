WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through April 30, 2023
Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 7:52 PM
The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field is starting to take shape in each of the six classifications.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs, which will have at least 76 schools participating.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Sunday:
Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams
Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado
Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders
Section 2: Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Class 5A: 6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks
Section 2: South Fayette Lions
Section 3: Shaler Titans
Section 3: North Hills Indians
Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Section 3: West Allegheny Indians
Class 4A: 10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Montour Spartans
Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars
Section 1: Central Valley Warriors
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 3: West Mifflin Titans
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers
Section 4: North Catholic Trojans
Section 4: Indiana Little Indians
Class 3A: 8 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 1: Mohawk Warriors
Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 2: South Park Eagles
Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats
Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets
Section 4: Yough Cougars
Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Class 2A: 10 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils
Section 1: Charleroi Cougars
Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Section 2: South Side Rams
Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Section 2: New Brighton Lions
Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 3: Riverview Raiders
Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Class A: 7 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
Section 1: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Section 1: California Trojans
Section 1: Avella Eagles
Section 2: Union Scotties
Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils
Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders
