WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 2, 2022
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 12:04 AM
In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and most teams have one section series left on their regular season schedule. Some have two.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Monday.
Class 6A: 8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Pine-Richland Rams
North Allegheny Tigers
Central Catholic Vikings
Seneca Valley Raiders
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
*Butler can clinch with a win at Seneca Valley on Tuesday
Class 5A: 15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Latrobe Wildcats
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Franklin Regional Panthers
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Plum Mustangs
Fox Chapel Foxes
West Allegheny Indians
South Fayette Lions
Shaler Titans
Chartiers Valley Colts
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Connellsville Falcons
*McKeesport, Kiski Area, Gateway are still alive for a playoff spot
Class 4A: 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Indiana Little Indians
Montour Spartans
Beaver Bobcats
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
*Quaker Valley, Blackhawk, Ambridge, Central Valley, New Castle, Uniontown, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem, Ringgold, Belle Vernon are still alive for a playoff spot
Class 3A: 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Hopewell Vikings
Mohawk Warriors
Ellwood City Wolverines
New Brighton Lions
South Park Eagles
Avonworth Antelopes
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
East Allegheny Wildcats
Yough Cougars
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Central Raiders
*Steel Valley, Derry, Mt. Pleasant, Deer Lakes, Ligonier Valley, Charleroi, McGuffey are still alive for a playoff spot
Class 2A: 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Bentworth Bearcats
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
Laurel Spartans
Serra Catholic Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
*Shenango, Neshannock, South Side, Jeannette, Northgate, Chartioers-Houston, Brentwood, Carlynton are still alive for a playoff spot
Class A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Avella Eagles
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
*Riverview, Leechburg, Springdale, St. Joseph are still alive for a playoff spot
