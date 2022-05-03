WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 2, 2022

By:

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 12:04 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic pitcher Cade O’Leary reacts after getting a strikeout to end an inning against North Allegheny on April 22.

In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and most teams have one section series left on their regular season schedule. Some have two.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Monday.

Class 6A: 8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Pine-Richland Rams

North Allegheny Tigers

Central Catholic Vikings

Seneca Valley Raiders

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

*Butler can clinch with a win at Seneca Valley on Tuesday

Class 5A: 15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Latrobe Wildcats

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Franklin Regional Panthers

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Plum Mustangs

Fox Chapel Foxes

West Allegheny Indians

South Fayette Lions

Shaler Titans

Chartiers Valley Colts

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Connellsville Falcons

*McKeesport, Kiski Area, Gateway are still alive for a playoff spot

Class 4A: 8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Indiana Little Indians

Montour Spartans

Beaver Bobcats

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

*Quaker Valley, Blackhawk, Ambridge, Central Valley, New Castle, Uniontown, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem, Ringgold, Belle Vernon are still alive for a playoff spot

Class 3A: 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Hopewell Vikings

Mohawk Warriors

Ellwood City Wolverines

New Brighton Lions

South Park Eagles

Avonworth Antelopes

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

East Allegheny Wildcats

Yough Cougars

Southmoreland Scotties

Waynesburg Central Raiders

*Steel Valley, Derry, Mt. Pleasant, Deer Lakes, Ligonier Valley, Charleroi, McGuffey are still alive for a playoff spot

Class 2A: 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Bentworth Bearcats

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

Laurel Spartans

Serra Catholic Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

*Shenango, Neshannock, South Side, Jeannette, Northgate, Chartioers-Houston, Brentwood, Carlynton are still alive for a playoff spot

Class A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Avella Eagles

West Greene Pioneers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers

*Riverview, Leechburg, Springdale, St. Joseph are still alive for a playoff spot