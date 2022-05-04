WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 3, 2022
Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 12:37 AM
In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and there aren’t many section games left oin the schedule.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Tuesday.
Class 6A: 8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Pine-Richland Rams
North Allegheny Tigers
Seneca Valley Raiders
Central Catholic Vikings
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Norwin Knights
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Hempfield Spartans
*Butler can clinch with a win at Seneca Valley on Wednesday
Class 5A: 17 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Latrobe Wildcats
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Franklin Regional Panthers
McKeesport Tigers
Gateway Gators
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Plum Mustangs
Fox Chapel Foxes
West Allegheny Indians
Shaler Titans
South Fayette Lions
Chartiers Valley Colts
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Connellsville Falcons
*Kiski Area can clinch with a win at Franklin Regional on Wednesday
Class 4A: 9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Indiana Little Indians
Montour Spartans
Beaver Bobcats
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Uniontown Red Raiders
*Quaker Valley, Blackhawk, Ambridge, Central Valley, New Castle, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem, Ringgold and Belle Vernon are still alive for a playoff spot
Class 3A: 15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Hopewell Vikings
Mohawk Warriors
Ellwood City Wolverines
New Brighton Lions
South Park Eagles
Avonworth Antelopes
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
East Allegheny Wildcats
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Yough Cougars
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Raiders
*Charleroi can clinch with a win at Yough on Monday; McGuffey can clinch with a win over Waynesburg on Thursday
Class 2A: 13 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Bentworth Bearcats
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
Laurel Spartans
Serra Catholic Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Northgate Flames
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
*Washington, Shenango, Neshannock, South Side, Jeannette, Chartiers-Houston, Brentwood and Carlynton are still alive for a playoff spot
Class A: Set with 13 playoff teams – There will be 3 first round byes
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Avella Eagles
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Leechburg Blue Devils
Riverview Raiders
