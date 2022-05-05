WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 4, 2022

By:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Jake Kendro (18) celebrates his solo home run against Upper St. Clair on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Norwin High School. Norwin’s Jake Kendro (18) celebrates his solo home run against Upper St. Clair on April 26.

In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and only a few section games remain on the schedule.

Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the unveiling of the brackets in the Playoff Pairings Show on Friday, May 13.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Wednesday.

Class 6A (Set with 9 playoff teams. There will be seven first-round byes.)

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Central Catholic Vikings

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Norwin Knights

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Hempfield Spartans

Class 5A (17 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Latrobe Wildcats

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Franklin Regional Panthers

McKeesport Tigers

Gateway Gators

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Plum Mustangs

Fox Chapel Foxes

West Allegheny Indians

Shaler Titans

South Fayette Lions

Chartiers Valley Colts

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Connellsville Falcons

*Kiski Area can clinch with a win at Franklin Regional on Thursday

Class 4A (9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Indiana Little Indians

Montour Spartans

Beaver Bobcats

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Uniontown Red Raiders

*Quaker Valley, Blackhawk, Ambridge, Central Valley, New Castle, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem, Ringgold and Belle Vernon are still alive for a playoff spot

Class 3A (15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Hopewell Vikings

Mohawk Warriors

Ellwood City Wolverines

New Brighton Lions

South Park Eagles

Avonworth Antelopes

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

East Allegheny Wildcats

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Yough Cougars

Southmoreland Scotties

Waynesburg Raiders

*Charleroi can clinch with a win at Yough on Monday. McGuffey can clinch with a win over Waynesburg on Thursday.

Class 2A (15 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth)

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Bentworth Bearcats

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Shenango Wildcats

Serra Catholic Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Northgate Flames

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

*South Side, Jeannette, Chartiers-Houston, Brentwood and Carlynton are still alive for a playoff spot

Class A (Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes.)

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Avella Eagles

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

West Greene Pioneers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Leechburg Blue Devils

Riverview Raiders