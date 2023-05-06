WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 5, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 12:23 AM
The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field is taking shape in each of the six classifications with less than one week left in the regular season.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs, which will have at least 76 schools participating.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Friday, May 5.
Class 6A
Set with 8 teams – no first round, no byes in quarterfinals
Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams
Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders
Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado
Section 2: Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Section 2: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Section 2: Norwin Knights
Section 2: Hempfield Spartans
Class 5A
10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks
Section 2: South Fayette Lions
Section 2: Peters Township Indians
Section 3: Shaler Titans
Section 3: North Hills Indians
Section 3: West Allegheny Indians
Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets
Class 4A
14 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Montour Spartans
Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars
Section 1: Central Valley Warriors
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders
Section 2: Ringgold Rams
Section 2: Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Section 3: West Mifflin Titans
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 3: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 4: North Catholic Trojans
Section 4: Indiana Little Indians
Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers
Class 3A
10 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 1: Mohawk Warriors
Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 2: South Park Eagles
Section 2: South Allegheny Gladiators
Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats
Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets
Section 3: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Section 4: Yough Cougars
Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
Class 2A
10 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils
Section 1: Charleroi Cougars
Section 2: South Side Rams
Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Section 2: New Brighton Lions
Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 3: Riverview Raiders
Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Class A
8 of at least 12 teams have clinched playoff berths
Section 1: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Section 1: California Trojans
Section 1: Avella Eagles
Section 2: Union Scotties
Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils
Section 2: Rochester Rams
Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders
