WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 8, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 12:06 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Adam Weber takes a throw over West Allegheny’s Liam Scheider at second base on April 14.

The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field now has 72 teams in the six classifications that have clinched with three days left in the regular season.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs, which will have at least 76 schools participating.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Monday.

Class 6A

Set with 8 teams – no first round, no byes in quarterfinals

Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders

Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers

Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams

Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado

Section 2: Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Section 2: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Section 2: Hempfield Spartans

Section 2: Norwin Knights

Class 5A

12 of 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 1: Plum Mustangs

Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks

Section 2: South Fayette Lions

Section 2: Peters Township Indians

Section 2: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 2: Trinity Hillers

Section 3: Shaler Titans

Section 3: North Hills Indians

Section 3: West Allegheny Indians

Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets

• In Section 1, Franklin Regional will clinch with a win at Penn-Trafford on Tuesday. Armstrong is alive and needs a Penn-Trafford win to clinch.

Class 4A

Set with 16 playoff teams – no byes, no preliminary round games

Section 1: Montour Spartans

Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars

Section 1: Hopewell Vikings

Section 1: Central Valley Warriors

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Section 2: Ringgold Rams

Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders

Section 3: West Mifflin Titans

Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts

Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Section 3: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Section 4: North Catholic Trojans

Section 4: Indiana Little Indians

Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers

Section 4: Hampton Talbots

Class 3A

12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Section 1: Riverside Panthers

Section 1: Mohawk Warriors

Section 1: Neshannock Lancers

Section 1: Shenango Wildcats

Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes

Section 2: South Park Eagles

Section 2: South Allegheny Gladiators

Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats

Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets

Section 3: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Section 4: Yough Cougars

Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

• In Section 2, Steel Valley will clinch a playoff berth with one win in either remaining game against Sto-Rox. Keystone Oaks needs one Steel Valley loss against Sto-Rox to qualify.

• In Section 3, Derry is 5-6, Burrell 4-7, Valley 4-7. Derry wins tiebreaker over Burrell but loses tiebreaker to Valley. Burrell owns tiebreaker over Valley. Derry visits Shady Side Academy on Tuesday and is in with a win. Valley hosts Deer Lakes on Tuesday while Burrell is at Deer Lakes on Wednesday.

• In Section 4, Waynesburg is 5-4, Mt. Pleasant is 5-5 and McGuffey is 5-6. McGuffey is at Waynesburg on Tuesday, Mt. Pleasant has a doubleheader against Waynesburg on Wednesday.

Class 2A

Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first round byes

Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils

Section 1: Charleroi Cougars

Section 1: Bentworth Bearcats

Section 2: South Side Rams

Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Section 2: New Brighton Lions

Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles

Section 3: Riverview Raiders

Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams

Class A

12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff berths

Section 1: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Section 1: California Trojans

Section 1: Fort Cherry Rangers

Section 1: Avella Eagles

Section 2: Union Scotties

Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils

Section 2: Rochester Rams

Section 2: Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Section 3: Sewickley Academy Panthers

Section 3: Cornell Raiders

• In Section 2, Springdale can clinch with a win at Union on Tuesday and a Western Beaver loss at home to Rochester.