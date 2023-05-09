WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 8, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 12:06 AM
The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field now has 72 teams in the six classifications that have clinched with three days left in the regular season.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs, which will have at least 76 schools participating.
Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Monday.
Class 6A
Set with 8 teams – no first round, no byes in quarterfinals
Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders
Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers
Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams
Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado
Section 2: Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Section 2: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Section 2: Hempfield Spartans
Section 2: Norwin Knights
Class 5A
12 of 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors
Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes
Section 1: Plum Mustangs
Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks
Section 2: South Fayette Lions
Section 2: Peters Township Indians
Section 2: Upper St. Clair Panthers
Section 2: Trinity Hillers
Section 3: Shaler Titans
Section 3: North Hills Indians
Section 3: West Allegheny Indians
Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets
• In Section 1, Franklin Regional will clinch with a win at Penn-Trafford on Tuesday. Armstrong is alive and needs a Penn-Trafford win to clinch.
Class 4A
Set with 16 playoff teams – no byes, no preliminary round games
Section 1: Montour Spartans
Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars
Section 1: Hopewell Vikings
Section 1: Central Valley Warriors
Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats
Section 2: Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Section 2: Ringgold Rams
Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders
Section 3: West Mifflin Titans
Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts
Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors
Section 3: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Section 4: North Catholic Trojans
Section 4: Indiana Little Indians
Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers
Section 4: Hampton Talbots
Class 3A
12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Section 1: Riverside Panthers
Section 1: Mohawk Warriors
Section 1: Neshannock Lancers
Section 1: Shenango Wildcats
Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes
Section 2: South Park Eagles
Section 2: South Allegheny Gladiators
Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats
Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets
Section 3: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Section 4: Yough Cougars
Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions
• In Section 2, Steel Valley will clinch a playoff berth with one win in either remaining game against Sto-Rox. Keystone Oaks needs one Steel Valley loss against Sto-Rox to qualify.
• In Section 3, Derry is 5-6, Burrell 4-7, Valley 4-7. Derry wins tiebreaker over Burrell but loses tiebreaker to Valley. Burrell owns tiebreaker over Valley. Derry visits Shady Side Academy on Tuesday and is in with a win. Valley hosts Deer Lakes on Tuesday while Burrell is at Deer Lakes on Wednesday.
• In Section 4, Waynesburg is 5-4, Mt. Pleasant is 5-5 and McGuffey is 5-6. McGuffey is at Waynesburg on Tuesday, Mt. Pleasant has a doubleheader against Waynesburg on Wednesday.
Class 2A
Set with 12 playoff teams – 4 first round byes
Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils
Section 1: Charleroi Cougars
Section 1: Bentworth Bearcats
Section 2: South Side Rams
Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels
Section 2: New Brighton Lions
Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles
Section 3: Riverview Raiders
Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams
Class A
12 of a possible 13 teams have clinched playoff berths
Section 1: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
Section 1: California Trojans
Section 1: Fort Cherry Rangers
Section 1: Avella Eagles
Section 2: Union Scotties
Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils
Section 2: Rochester Rams
Section 2: Western Beaver Golden Beavers
Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Section 3: Sewickley Academy Panthers
Section 3: Cornell Raiders
• In Section 2, Springdale can clinch with a win at Union on Tuesday and a Western Beaver loss at home to Rochester.
