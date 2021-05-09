WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 9, 2021

Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 9:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Anthony Miller celebrates his RBI double against Quaker Valley on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Esmark Field.

While some WPIAL baseball teams are done with section play, most still have section games remaining.

Between covid-related shutdowns and the wet weather last week, there still are a lot of playoff berths to be determined.

The WPIAL is expected to decide early this week the makeup of the 2021 playoffs.

One thing that won’t change is exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs is on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the Playoff Pairings Show on Friday.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Sunday.

Class 6A

Set with 9 playoff teams – one first round game

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Central Catholic Vikings

Seneca Valley Raiders

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Class 5A

15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

Gateway Gators

Plum Mustangs

Fox Chapel Foxes

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

South Fayette Lions

Shaler Titans

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Connellsville Falcons

Peters Township Indians

Note: Armstrong, Thomas Jefferson, Albert Gallatin are still alive.

Class 4A

8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Montour Spartans

Blackhawk Cougars

New Castle Red Hurricane

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Note: Indiana, Burrell, Quaker Valley, Beaver , Central Valley, Belle Vernon, Ringgold, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem, Uniontown are still alive.

Class 3A

15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Hopewell Vikings

Ellwood City Wolverines

Mohawk Warriors

New Brighton Lions

Avonworth Antelopes

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Valley Vikings

Ligonier Valley Rams

McGuffey Highlanders

Brownsville Falcons

Yough Cougars

Note: Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, Waynesburg Central are still alive.

Class 2A

12 of at least 16 teams have clinched

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Shenango Wildcats

Neshannock Lancers

Riverside Panthers

Laurel Spartans

Serra Catholic Eagles

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Note: Frazier, Washington, Bentworth, Northgate, Jeannette, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Brentwood are still alive.

Class A

9 of at least 12 teams have clinched

Rochester Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Union Scotties

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

West Greene Pioneers

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Riverview Raiders

Note: Avella, Cornell, Western Beaver, Bishop Canevin, Monessen, Leechburg, St. Joseph are still alive.