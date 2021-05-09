WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 9, 2021
Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 9:58 PM
While some WPIAL baseball teams are done with section play, most still have section games remaining.
Between covid-related shutdowns and the wet weather last week, there still are a lot of playoff berths to be determined.
The WPIAL is expected to decide early this week the makeup of the 2021 playoffs.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Sunday.
Class 6A
Set with 9 playoff teams – one first round game
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Central Catholic Vikings
Seneca Valley Raiders
Norwin Knights
Hempfield Spartans
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Class 5A
15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Franklin Regional Panthers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Latrobe Wildcats
Gateway Gators
Plum Mustangs
Fox Chapel Foxes
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
South Fayette Lions
Shaler Titans
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Connellsville Falcons
Peters Township Indians
Note: Armstrong, Thomas Jefferson, Albert Gallatin are still alive.
Class 4A
8 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Knoch Knights
Highlands Golden Rams
Montour Spartans
Blackhawk Cougars
New Castle Red Hurricane
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Note: Indiana, Burrell, Quaker Valley, Beaver , Central Valley, Belle Vernon, Ringgold, Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem, Uniontown are still alive.
Class 3A
15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Hopewell Vikings
Ellwood City Wolverines
Mohawk Warriors
New Brighton Lions
Avonworth Antelopes
South Park Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Valley Vikings
Ligonier Valley Rams
McGuffey Highlanders
Brownsville Falcons
Yough Cougars
Note: Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, Waynesburg Central are still alive.
Class 2A
12 of at least 16 teams have clinched
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Shenango Wildcats
Neshannock Lancers
Riverside Panthers
Laurel Spartans
Serra Catholic Eagles
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Note: Frazier, Washington, Bentworth, Northgate, Jeannette, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, Brentwood are still alive.
Class A
9 of at least 12 teams have clinched
Rochester Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Union Scotties
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
West Greene Pioneers
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Riverview Raiders
Note: Avella, Cornell, Western Beaver, Bishop Canevin, Monessen, Leechburg, St. Joseph are still alive.
