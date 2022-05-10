WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 9, 2022
By:
Monday, May 9, 2022 | 11:22 PM
The 2022 WPIAL baseball playoff field is almost set heading into the final days of section play. One more Class 4A team will clinch Tuesday to set the postseason field at 83 teams.
Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the unveiling of the brackets in the Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m. Friday.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Monday.
Class 6A
Set with 9 playoff teams. There will be seven first-round byes.
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Central Catholic Vikings
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Norwin Knights
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Hempfield Spartans
Class 5A
Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be 1 preliminary round game.
Latrobe Wildcats
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Franklin Regional Panthers
McKeesport Tigers
Gateway Gators
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Plum Mustangs
Fox Chapel Foxes
West Allegheny Indians
South Fayette Lions
Shaler Titans
Chartiers Valley Colts
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Connellsville Falcons
Class 4A
11 of 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Highlands Golden Rams
Indiana Little Indians
Knoch Knights
Montour Spartans
Beaver Bobcats
Quaker Valley Quakers
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Uniontown Red Raiders
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
• The winner of the New Castle (3-8) at Blackhawk (4-7) game clinches a playoff berth. If New Castle wins, and even if Ambridge (3-8 vs Quaker Valley) and/or Central Valley (3-8 vs Beaver) win their games, New Castle wins all three-way and four-way tiebreakers.
Class 3A
Set with 16 playoff teams. No first-round byes or preliminary round games.
Hopewell Vikings
Mohawk Warriors
Ellwood City Wolverines
New Brighton Lions
South Park Eagles
Avonworth Antelopes
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
East Allegheny Wildcats
Derry Trojans
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Deer Lakes Lancers
Yough Cougars
Southmoreland Scotties
McGuffey Highlanders
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Class 2A
Set with 16 playoff teams. No first-round byes or preliminary round games.
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Bentworth Bearcats
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
Laurel Spartans
Shenango Wildcats
Neshannock Lancers
Serra Catholic Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Northgate Flames
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Class A
Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes.
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Avella Eagles
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Leechburg Blue Devils
Riverview Raiders
More Baseball• West Allegheny’s Brown celebrates progress in cancer battle with ‘great moment’ on baseball field
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on May 10, 2022: Last few playoff spots on the line
• High school roundup for May 9, 2022: Quaker Valley baseball clinches playoff spot with comeback win
• Franklin Regional baseball adds to win streak, knocks Kiski Area from playoffs
• A-K Valley senior spotlight: Springdale’s Legend Ausk