WPIAL baseball playoff field set with 79 teams

Friday, May 12, 2023 | 12:03 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Luke Jarzynka slides safely into second base against North Hills on April 25.

The 2023 WPIAL baseball playoff field has been finalized with 79 teams in the six classifications.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the playoffs.

Exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com, starting with the unveiling of the brackets on the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. Friday.

Here is the final list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Thursday.

Class 6A

Set with 8 teams – no first round, no byes in quarterfinals

Section 1: Seneca Valley Raiders

Section 1: North Allegheny Tigers

Section 1: Pine-Richland Rams

Section 1: Butler Golden Tornado

Section 2: Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Section 2: Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Section 2: Hempfield Spartans

Section 2: Norwin Knights

Class 5A

Set with 13 playoff teams – three first-round byes

Section 1: Penn-Trafford Warriors

Section 1: Plum Mustangs

Section 1: Fox Chapel Foxes

Section 1: Armstrong River Hawks

Section 2: Bethel Park Black Hawks

Section 2: South Fayette Lions

Section 2: Peters Township Indians

Section 2: Upper St. Clair Panthers

Section 2: Trinity Hillers

Section 3: Shaler Titans

Section 3: North Hills Indians

Section 3: West Allegheny Indians

Section 3: Mars Fightin’ Planets

Class 4A

Set with 16 playoff teams – no byes, no preliminary round games

Section 1: Montour Spartans

Section 1: Blackhawk Cougars

Section 1: Hopewell Vikings

Section 1: Central Valley Warriors

Section 2: Latrobe Wildcats

Section 2: Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Section 2: Ringgold Rams

Section 2: Uniontown Red Raiders

Section 3: West Mifflin Titans

Section 3: Chartiers Valley Colts

Section 3: Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Section 3: Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Section 4: North Catholic Trojans

Section 4: Indiana Little Indians

Section 4: Kiski Area Cavaliers

Section 4: Hampton Talbots

Class 3A

Set with 18 playoff teams – two preliminary round games

Section 1: Riverside Panthers

Section 1: Neshannock Lancers

Section 1: Mohawk Warriors

Section 1: Shenango Wildcats

Section 2: Avonworth Antelopes

Section 2: South Park Eagles

Section 2: South Allegheny Gladiators

Section 2: Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Section 3: East Allegheny Wildcats

Section 3: Freeport Yellowjackets

Section 3: Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Section 3: Derry Trojans

Section 3: Burrell Buccaneers

Section 3: Valley Vikings

Section 4: Yough Cougars

Section 4: Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

Section 4: Waynesburg Central Raiders

Section 4: Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Class 2A

Set with 12 playoff teams – four first-round byes

Section 1: Burgettstown Blue Devils

Section 1: Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Section 1: Charleroi Cougars

Section 1: Bentworth Bearcats

Section 2: Seton LaSalle Rebels

Section 2: South Side Rams

Section 2: New Brighton Lions

Section 2: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Section 3: Serra Catholic Eagles

Section 3: Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Section 3: Riverview Raiders

Section 3: Ligonier Valley Rams

Class A

Set with 12 playoff teams – four first-round byes

Section 1: Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Section 1: California Trojans

Section 1: Fort Cherry Rangers

Section 1: Avella Eagles

Section 2: Union Scotties

Section 2: Leechburg Blue Devils

Section 2: Rochester Rams

Section 2: Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Section 3: Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Section 3: Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Section 3: Sewickley Academy Panthers

Section 3: Cornell Raiders