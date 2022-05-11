WPIAL baseball playoff field set

By:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland pitcher Tristan Farrar delivers against North Allegheny on May 4.

The 2022 WPIAL baseball playoff field is now set with 83 teams ready to battle for six district championships.

Here are all the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth.

Class 6A

Set with 9 playoff teams. There will be seven first-round byes.

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Central Catholic Vikings

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Norwin Knights

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Hempfield Spartans

Class 5A

Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.

Latrobe Wildcats

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Franklin Regional Panthers

McKeesport Tigers

Gateway Gators

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Plum Mustangs

Fox Chapel Foxes

West Allegheny Indians

South Fayette Lions

Shaler Titans

Chartiers Valley Colts

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Connellsville Falcons

Class 4A

Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.

North Catholic Trojans

Highlands Golden Rams

Indiana Little Indians

Knoch Knights

Montour Spartans

Beaver Bobcats

Quaker Valley Quakers

Blackhawk Cougars

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Uniontown Red Raiders

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Class 3A

Set with 16 playoff teams. There will be no first-round byes or preliminary round games.

Hopewell Vikings

Mohawk Warriors

Ellwood City Wolverines

New Brighton Lions

South Park Eagles

Avonworth Antelopes

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

East Allegheny Wildcats

Derry Trojans

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Deer Lakes Lancers

Yough Cougars

Southmoreland Scotties

McGuffey Highlanders

Waynesburg Raiders

Class 2A

Set with 16 playoff teams. There will be no first-round byes or preliminary round games.

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Bentworth Bearcats

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

Laurel Spartans

Shenango Wildcats

Neshannock Lancers

Serra Catholic Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Northgate Flames

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Class A

Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes.

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Avella Eagles

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

West Greene Pioneers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Leechburg Blue Devils

Riverview Raiders