WPIAL baseball rankings | May 1, 2021
By:
Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 4:10 PM
Class 6A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Norwin, 10-1, 1
2. North Allegheny, 13-2, 2
3. Hempfield, 10-5, 5
4. Seneca Valley, 10-4, 3
5. Butler, 9-5, 4
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Franklin Regional, 11-0, 1
2. Bethel Park, 10-2, 3
3. South Fayette, 12-2, 4
4. West Allegheny, 9-3, 2
5. Shaler, 9-4, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Montour, 10-3, 2
2. Blackhawk, 11-2, 1
3. North Catholic, 10-3, 3
4. Belle Vernon, 5-3, 4
5. West Mifflin, 7-4, NR
Out: Laurel Highlands (8-4, 5)
Class 3A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Hopewell, 11-3, 2
2. Avonworth, 11-4, 3
3. South Park, 8-2, 1
4. McGuffey, 10-2, 5
5. Deer Lakes, 7-2, 4
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Seton LaSalle, 13-1, 1
2. Shenango, 12-2, 3
3. Carmichaels, 11-1, 4
4. Serra Catholic, 11-3, 2
5. Chartiers-Houston, 11-3, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-1, 1
2. Eden Christian, 11-2, 2
3. Rochester, 7-3, 4
4. OLSH, 7-5, 3
5. Union, 8-5, NR
Out: West Greene (6-3, 5)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
