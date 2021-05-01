WPIAL baseball rankings | May 1, 2021

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Norwin, 10-1, 1

2. North Allegheny, 13-2, 2

3. Hempfield, 10-5, 5

4. Seneca Valley, 10-4, 3

5. Butler, 9-5, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Franklin Regional, 11-0, 1

2. Bethel Park, 10-2, 3

3. South Fayette, 12-2, 4

4. West Allegheny, 9-3, 2

5. Shaler, 9-4, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Montour, 10-3, 2

2. Blackhawk, 11-2, 1

3. North Catholic, 10-3, 3

4. Belle Vernon, 5-3, 4

5. West Mifflin, 7-4, NR

Out: Laurel Highlands (8-4, 5)

Class 3A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Hopewell, 11-3, 2

2. Avonworth, 11-4, 3

3. South Park, 8-2, 1

4. McGuffey, 10-2, 5

5. Deer Lakes, 7-2, 4

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Seton LaSalle, 13-1, 1

2. Shenango, 12-2, 3

3. Carmichaels, 11-1, 4

4. Serra Catholic, 11-3, 2

5. Chartiers-Houston, 11-3, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-1, 1

2. Eden Christian, 11-2, 2

3. Rochester, 7-3, 4

4. OLSH, 7-5, 3

5. Union, 8-5, NR

Out: West Greene (6-3, 5)

