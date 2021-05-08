WPIAL baseball rankings | May 8, 2021
Saturday, May 8, 2021 | 8:28 PM
Class 6A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 15-2, 2
2. Hempfield, 12-6, 5
3. Norwin, 11-3, 1
4. Butler, 11-5, 4
5. Mt. Lebanon, 9-6, NR
Out: Seneca Valley (10-7, 3)
Class 5A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Franklin Regional, 13-0, 1
2. Bethel Park, 13-2, 2
3. South Fayette, 14-2, 3
4. West Allegheny, 10-3, 4
5. Shaler, 11-4, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Montour, 12-3, 1
2. West Mifflin, 9-4, 5
3. Blackhawk, 12-3, 2
4. Laurel Highlands, 10-4, NR
5. North Catholic, 12-6, 3
Out: Belle Vernon (5-5, 4)
Class 3A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Hopewell, 11-4, 1
2. Avonworth, 12-4, 2
3. South Park, 10-2, 3
4. McGuffey, 11-2, 4
5. Deer Lakes, 9-3, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Seton LaSalle, 15-1, 1
2. Shenango, 14-2, 2
3. Carmichaels, 13-1, 3
4. Serra Catholic, 13-3, 4
5. Chartiers-Houston, 11-3, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 12-2, 1
2. Eden Christian, 13-3, 2
3. Rochester, 8-3, 3
4. OLSH, 8-5, 4
5. Union, 8-5, 5
Out: none
