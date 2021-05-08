WPIAL baseball rankings | May 8, 2021

By:
Saturday, May 8, 2021 | 8:28 PM

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 15-2, 2

2. Hempfield, 12-6, 5

3. Norwin, 11-3, 1

4. Butler, 11-5, 4

5. Mt. Lebanon, 9-6, NR

Out: Seneca Valley (10-7, 3)

Class 5A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Franklin Regional, 13-0, 1

2. Bethel Park, 13-2, 2

3. South Fayette, 14-2, 3

4. West Allegheny, 10-3, 4

5. Shaler, 11-4, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Montour, 12-3, 1

2. West Mifflin, 9-4, 5

3. Blackhawk, 12-3, 2

4. Laurel Highlands, 10-4, NR

5. North Catholic, 12-6, 3

Out: Belle Vernon (5-5, 4)

Class 3A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Hopewell, 11-4, 1

2. Avonworth, 12-4, 2

3. South Park, 10-2, 3

4. McGuffey, 11-2, 4

5. Deer Lakes, 9-3, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Seton LaSalle, 15-1, 1

2. Shenango, 14-2, 2

3. Carmichaels, 13-1, 3

4. Serra Catholic, 13-3, 4

5. Chartiers-Houston, 11-3, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Greensburg Central Catholic, 12-2, 1

2. Eden Christian, 13-3, 2

3. Rochester, 8-3, 3

4. OLSH, 8-5, 4

5. Union, 8-5, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

