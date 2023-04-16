WPIAL Baseball rankings: Week ending April 16, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 7:08 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Seneca Valley, 9-0, 1
2. North Allegheny 5-2, 2
3. Pine-Richland, 9-3, 4
4. Hempfield, 7-3, NR
5. Butler, 5-5, 3
Out: Central Catholic (3-5, 5)
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Shaler, 9-1, 1
2. Bethel Park, 6-3, 5
3. North Hills, 8-1, NR
4. Franklin Regional, 7-2, 3
5. South Fayette, 7-3, 2
Out: Mars (6-4, 4)
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. West Mifflin, 9-1, 1
2. Montour, 9-1, 2
3. Blackhawk, 6-1, 5
4. Chartiers Valley, 6-2, NR
5. Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 4
Out: Hopewell (4-5, 3)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Riverside, 8-0, 3
2. Avonworth, 7-3, 4
3. Mohawk, 6-2, 1
4. Greensburg Salem, 9-1, NR
5. Neshannock, 4-2, 2
Out: South Park (5-4, 5)
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 7-2, 1
2. Burgettstown, 4-1, 2
3. Chartiers-Houston, 7-2, 3
4. Seton LaSalle, 6-2, 4
5. South Side, 8-0, NR
Out: OLSH (6-4, 5)
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 4-1, 1
2. Carmichaels, 8-0, 3
3. Eden Christian, 6-2, 2
4. Bishop Canevin, 3-2, 5
5. Leechburg, 6-4, 4
Out: none
