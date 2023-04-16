TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Baseball rankings: Week ending April 16, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 | 7:08 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Seneca Valley, 9-0, 1

2. North Allegheny 5-2, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 9-3, 4

4. Hempfield, 7-3, NR

5. Butler, 5-5, 3

Out: Central Catholic (3-5, 5)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Shaler, 9-1, 1

2. Bethel Park, 6-3, 5

3. North Hills, 8-1, NR

4. Franklin Regional, 7-2, 3

5. South Fayette, 7-3, 2

Out: Mars (6-4, 4)

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. West Mifflin, 9-1, 1

2. Montour, 9-1, 2

3. Blackhawk, 6-1, 5

4. Chartiers Valley, 6-2, NR

5. Thomas Jefferson, 6-4, 4

Out: Hopewell (4-5, 3)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Riverside, 8-0, 3

2. Avonworth, 7-3, 4

3. Mohawk, 6-2, 1

4. Greensburg Salem, 9-1, NR

5. Neshannock, 4-2, 2

Out: South Park (5-4, 5)

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 7-2, 1

2. Burgettstown, 4-1, 2

3. Chartiers-Houston, 7-2, 3

4. Seton LaSalle, 6-2, 4

5. South Side, 8-0, NR

Out: OLSH (6-4, 5)

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 4-1, 1

2. Carmichaels, 8-0, 3

3. Eden Christian, 6-2, 2

4. Bishop Canevin, 3-2, 5

5. Leechburg, 6-4, 4

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

