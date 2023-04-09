WPIAL baseball rankings: Week ending April 9, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 4:55 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Seneca Valley, 7-0, 3
2. North Allegheny, 3-1, 4
3. Butler, 4-3, 5
4. Pine-Richland, 6-3, 2
5. Central Catholic, 3-4, 1
Out: none
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Shaler, 7-1, 4
2. South Fayette, 7-1, 1
3. Franklin Regional, 7-1, 3
4. Mars, 6-2, NR
5. Bethel Park, 4-3, NR
Out: West Allegheny (4-2, 2), Upper St. Clair (4-3, 5)
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. West Mifflin, 7-1, 1
2. Montour, 7-0, 3
3. Hopewell, 4-2, 4
4. Thomas Jefferson, 5-2, NR
5. Blackhawk, 4-1, NR
Out: Beaver (2-3, 2), North Catholic (1-3, 5)
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Mohawk, 6-1, 1
2. Neshannock, 4-1, 2
3. Riverside, 5-0, 3
4. Avonworth, 5-3, 4
5. South Park, 6-1, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 6-1, 1
2. Burgettstown, 4-1, 2
3. Chartiers-Houston, 5-1, 3
4. Seton LaSalle, 4-1, 5
5. OLSH, 5-3, NR
Out: New Brighton (2-4, 4)
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 2-1, 1
2. Eden Christian, 4-1, 2
3. Carmichaels, 6-0, 3
5. Bishop Canevin, 3-2, 5
5. Leechburg, 3-3, 4
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
