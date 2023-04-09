TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL baseball rankings: Week ending April 9, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 4:55 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Seneca Valley, 7-0, 3

2. North Allegheny, 3-1, 4

3. Butler, 4-3, 5

4. Pine-Richland, 6-3, 2

5. Central Catholic, 3-4, 1

Out: none

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Shaler, 7-1, 4

2. South Fayette, 7-1, 1

3. Franklin Regional, 7-1, 3

4. Mars, 6-2, NR

5. Bethel Park, 4-3, NR

Out: West Allegheny (4-2, 2), Upper St. Clair (4-3, 5)

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. West Mifflin, 7-1, 1

2. Montour, 7-0, 3

3. Hopewell, 4-2, 4

4. Thomas Jefferson, 5-2, NR

5. Blackhawk, 4-1, NR

Out: Beaver (2-3, 2), North Catholic (1-3, 5)

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Mohawk, 6-1, 1

2. Neshannock, 4-1, 2

3. Riverside, 5-0, 3

4. Avonworth, 5-3, 4

5. South Park, 6-1, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 6-1, 1

2. Burgettstown, 4-1, 2

3. Chartiers-Houston, 5-1, 3

4. Seton LaSalle, 4-1, 5

5. OLSH, 5-3, NR

Out: New Brighton (2-4, 4)

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 2-1, 1

2. Eden Christian, 4-1, 2

3. Carmichaels, 6-0, 3

5. Bishop Canevin, 3-2, 5

5. Leechburg, 3-3, 4

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

