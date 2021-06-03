WPIAL baseball teams set for PIAA playoffs
Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 11:22 AM
The 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs are now in the books with six new champions crowned and the order of district teams set for the PIAA postseason.
The state baseball playoffs begin Monday, with sites and times to be determined.
Here are the matchups that are set for the first round.
Class 6A
North Allegheny vs. Warrick/Dallastown winner
Hempfield vs. McDowell
Class 5A
Franklin Regional vs. West Allegheny
Bethel Park vs. Northern York/Red Land loser
Peters Township vs. Central Mountain
Class 4A
New Castle vs. Harbor Creek
Montour vs. Clearfield
Blackhawk vs. Cathedral Prep
Class 3A
Hopewell vs. Mercyhurst Prep
South Park vs. Martinsburg Central
McGuffey vs. Hickory
Class 2A
Shenango vs. Mount Union
Seton LaSalle vs. Sharpsville
Serra Catholic vs. Southern Huntingdon
Carmichaels vs. Johnsonburg
Class A
Union vs. Elk County Catholic
Riverview vs. Kennedy Catholic
Eden Christian Academy vs. DuBois Central Catholic
