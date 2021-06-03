WPIAL baseball teams set for PIAA playoffs

Thursday, June 3, 2021 | 11:22 AM

The 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs are now in the books with six new champions crowned and the order of district teams set for the PIAA postseason.

The state baseball playoffs begin Monday, with sites and times to be determined.

Here are the matchups that are set for the first round.

Class 6A

North Allegheny vs. Warrick/Dallastown winner

Hempfield vs. McDowell

Class 5A

Franklin Regional vs. West Allegheny

Bethel Park vs. Northern York/Red Land loser

Peters Township vs. Central Mountain

Class 4A

New Castle vs. Harbor Creek

Montour vs. Clearfield

Blackhawk vs. Cathedral Prep

Class 3A

Hopewell vs. Mercyhurst Prep

South Park vs. Martinsburg Central

McGuffey vs. Hickory

Class 2A

Shenango vs. Mount Union

Seton LaSalle vs. Sharpsville

Serra Catholic vs. Southern Huntingdon

Carmichaels vs. Johnsonburg

Class A

Union vs. Elk County Catholic

Riverview vs. Kennedy Catholic

Eden Christian Academy vs. DuBois Central Catholic

