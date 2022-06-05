WPIAL baseball teams set to begin PIAA playoffs

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 2:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Serra Catholic’s Joe DeMoss celebrates his RBI double against Neshannock during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wild Things Park.

With Mt. Lebanon, West Allegheny, West Mifflin, South Park, Serra Catholic and Union celebrating WPIAL baseball titles earned last week, those schools and 13 other district baseball teams open the 2022 PIAA baseball postseason Monday.

The state playoffs are made up of four rounds, with the championships to be played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the campus of Penn State on June 16-17.

Here’s Monday’s first round baseball schedule involving WPIAL teams:

Class 6A

Cumberland Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon at West Mifflin at 1:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Altoona at Mansion Park in Altoona at 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Thomas Jefferson vs. West Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson Sports Complex in Washington at 2 p.m.

Peters Township at Ephrata at 4 p.m.

Bethel Park vs. Central Mountain at Lock Haven at 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Somerset at West Mifflin at 4 p.m.

Montour vs. Bellefonte at Bald Eagle Area at 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst at 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Franklin vs. South Park at Seneca Valley at 1 p.m.

Mohawk at Central (Martinsburg) at 4 p.m.

Hopewell vs. Fairview at Mercyhurst Prep at 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Redbank Valley vs. Serra Catholic at Norwin at 4 p.m.

Neshannock vs. West Middlesex at Slippery Rock University at 4:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mount Union at 4 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Johnsonburg at Berwind Park in St. Mary’s at 4 p.m.

Class A

Clarion-Limestone vs. Union at Neshannock at 4 p.m.

Eden Christian Academy vs. Saegertown at Slippery Rock University at 2 p.m.

Rochester vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Showers Field in DuBois at 6:30 p.m.

