WPIAL basketball playoffs to see increase in fans, possibly larger venue for finals

Monday, March 1, 2021 | 1:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Mattix Clement drives to the basket between North Allegheny defenders during their game on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

There will be more fans in the stands at WPIAL basketball playoff games this week after Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration Monday raised gathering limits on indoor events.

The move won’t impact plans for this weekend’s WPIAL swimming championships, scheduled to be held without spectators, but could bring a larger venue such as Petersen Events Center back into play for the basketball finals.

The governor announced indoor events statewide are now limited to 15% of capacity regardless of venue size, with no maximum number. The new limit replaced a three-tiered system his administration enacted in November that restricted venues the size of high school gyms to 10% and capped all indoor events at 500 people.

The increase took effect immediately.

The WPIAL notified school administrators Monday and encouraged them to apply the proportional change, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said. However, schools must continue to account for 6 feet of physical distance among spectators and workers, so some gyms already were at or near their limit with 10%.

“It’s still going to be up to the schools to safely distance spectators,” Scheuneman said.

Upper St. Clair athletic director Kevin Deitrick, whose school will host the swimming championships this weekend, said the impact of a 5% increase isn’t as significant as he’d first hoped.

“I was all excited there for a second,” said Deitrick, whose gym holds 1,860.

At 15% of capacity, USC could allow 279.

“But that violates my 6 feet of social distance,” Deitrick said, “so I’m capped anyway, and it’s the same with the pool.”

However, the new limits could make using Petersen Events Center more appealing for the WPIAL basketball finals, if Pitt were willing to host the championship games. The college venue has a seating capacity around 12,500, with 15% equaling 1,875.

Scheuneman didn’t say Petersen was an option but wouldn’t rule it out either.

“We’re just hearing this news, so we’ll convene (the WPIAL board) and make a decision in the near future where we want to go,” Scheuneman said. “Those are discussions that will have to be had this week,” she added.

The WPIAL basketball championships are scheduled for March 12, 13 and 15.

Petersen Events Center had hosted the games since the 2014-15 season, but the WPIAL intended to hold this year’s finals at various high school gyms.

The attendance increase comes just as the WPIAL basketball playoffs were getting underway. The WPIAL scheduled preliminary-round games Saturday and Monday with first-round games starting Tuesday.

The increase also appeared timely for the state individual wrestling championships, scheduled March 12-13 at Giant Center in Hershey. The arena seats 10,500 but was limited to 500 under the now-lifted restrictions.

The PIAA will revise its attendance policies when the board meets Wednesday.

“The PIAA is very appreciative of these changes and will attempt to provide as much in-person attendance at PIAA winter sports’ postseason contests as possible while complying with the new restrictions,” PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said in a statement.

Wolf’s announcement Monday also included some positive news for spring sports.

Gathering limits at outdoor events were raised to 20% of capacity for all venues. Under the previous restrictions, most outdoor venues used by high schools were limited to 10% or 15% with a maximum of 2,500 people.

