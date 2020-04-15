WPIAL board welcomes new members, bids farewell to 3 others

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 3:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny catcher Pat Trettel tags out Connellsville’s Ryan Murphy, as home plate umpire Tom Evans makes the call during their WPIAL Class AAAA playoff game Thursday at Matulevic Field in Shaler. NA won, 7-2. Chris Harlan | Tribune-Review Woodland Hills athletic director Ron Coursey speaks during the PIAA Playoff Equity Summit July 24, 2018, at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in State College. Submitted Bill Sinning Previous Next

The WPIAL board of directors bid farewell to three members Wednesday during its annual meeting.

WPIAL associate executive director Amy Scheuneman and board president Scott Seltzer met with area athletic directors and principals via a Zoom conference call, and they announced new board members while recognizing those who are leaving the board.

The WPIAL is governed by a 19-person board of directors, including 10 elected representatives from member schools, as well as a junior high school rep and eight members from constituent groups. The WPIAL also has committees set up for 22 sports and programs that consist of more than 200 people.

Among the three board members leaving is Yough athletic director Tom Evans, who is among the inductees of the 2021 WPIAL Hall of Fame class as an official.

“His dedication to the league and the students is unmatched,” Seltzer said. “He represents the league with class and dignity. He is constantly looking for ways to help the students and the WPIAL.”

Evans has been Yough’s athletic director since 2010 after spending 16 years as assistant athletic director. He has been an educator for 36 years. He has been a golf steering committee member, financial tournament manager of the wrestling committee, liaison for the football and soccer championships at Heinz Field and Highmark Stadium, member of the WPIAL Hall of Fame committee, and member of the WPIAL board of directors.

He is a past president of the WPIAL Athletic Directors Association and earned the WPIAL Athletic Director of the Year award in 2016. Last year, Evans received the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Distinguished Sport of Merit.

Hempfield principal Kathy Charlton also is leaving the board. She has helped oversee the WPIAL competitive spirit committee and was a member of the PIAA competitive spirit committee.

“She has been our competitive spirit chairperson from its creation,” Seltzer said. “She has always conducted herself in a professional manner with class and dignity.”

Bill Sinning has been the WPIAL’s male officials representative since 2006 but did not seek an eighth term. He handled assigning and reviewing officials for all boys-sports contests in the WPIAL. He also was a member of the PIAA officials council.

“Thank you for your many years of service to the league and your leadership at the local and state levels,” Seltzer said.

Sinning will be replaced by Nick Morea, who was elected by PIAA registered officials from WPIAL chapters.

The two new elected board members are Woodland Hills athletic director Ron Coursey and Fox Chapel athletic director Michael O’Brien. They were elected by school administrators. After nominations were solicited from administrators, ballots were sent to all member schools. Ninety-seven ballots were returned.

Incumbent board members Dave McBain (West Allegheny athletic director), Michael Allison (Hopewell principal), Seltzer (Chartiers Valley assistant superintendent), Scott Heinauer (Mars athletic director), Heather Lewis (Seneca Valley athletic director), Ken Williams (Mt. Pleasant director of student services), Pat Mannarino (North Hills superintendent) and Bill Cleary (Serra Catholic athletic director) were reelected.

Linda Messich, Mapletown’s athletic director, was reelected as the junior high and middle school representative.

